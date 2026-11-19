ICJ ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
The military crackdown in 2017 forced 730,000 Rohingya to flee.
The verdict highlights how international courts establish genocide.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
The court delivered its judgment at The Hague on Thursday in a case linked to Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown, which forced more than 730,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.
ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the judges reached the decision by a 9-6 majority, finding that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine state and violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.
What Is Genocide?
The 1948 Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts that are done with the intention of destroying, either fully or partly, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.
The Convention provides five acts that can constitute genocide- killing members of a group, causing them serious physical or mental harm, deliberately creating conditions that threaten their survival, preventing births within the group, or forcibly transferring children to another group.
Since the Holocaust, international courts have recognised genocide in only a few cases. These include the killing of minority Cham and Vietnamese communities under Cambodia's Khmer Rouge rule in the 1970s, when around 1.7 million people died; the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda; and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, in which around 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed.
How Courts Prove Genocide?
For a court to establish genocide, it must first find that at least one of the five acts listed under the Genocide Convention took place. It must also establish that the victims belonged to a particular national, ethnic, racial or religious group.
Proving genocide is more difficult than proving war crimes or crimes against humanity. This is because the court must also establish that the accused deliberately intended to destroy that group, either fully or partly. This intention can be shown through direct statements or orders. It can also be established by looking at a pattern of actions.
What Was The Case In Myanmar?
Myanmar's military crackdown in 2017 forced more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. The operation was marked by allegations of mass killings, rape and the burning of homes. Witnesses who appeared before the court also described seeing people killed, women raped and houses set on fire.
UN investigations into Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya and Israel's actions in Gaza have also reported acts they described as genocidal. However, both countries have rejected the legal conclusions drawn from these investigations.
Was Genocide Ever Proven Before Myanmar Case?
UN tribunals have also convicted dozens of people for their role in the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia.
In 2018, a joint UN-Cambodian tribunal found two former leaders of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime guilty of genocide. The ruling came after years of debate over whether the mass killings during the regime, known as the "Killing Fields", amounted to genocide.
The ICJ has previously ruled on two genocide cases linked to the wars in the Balkans following the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. In 2007, it ruled that Serbia had not committed genocide. However, the court found that Serbia had violated the Genocide Convention by failing to prevent the genocide carried out by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica or punish those responsible.