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‘We’re Done’: Ukraine Resumes Russian Refinery Strikes As Zelenskyy Pushes Back Against Trump

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
Published at:

Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries as Zelenskyy accuses the US of pressuring Kyiv and questions Washington’s support

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Summary of this article

  • Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries.

  • Zelenskyy accuses the US of pressuring Kyiv to stop.

  • Tensions rise over US support and Russia’s continued attacks.

Ukraine has started attacking Russian refineries again with a new strike ‌at a refinery installation on Thursday in the Ryazan region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country is ‘done’ with blocking attacks on oil refineries.

In his post on Telegram, Pavel Malkov, the governor of Ryazan, where the latest drone hit occurred, said that a Ukrainian drone attack on the region has resulted in a fire at an oil refinery, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy, in an interview given to the Financial Times, had said that Ukraine will not follow the ceasefire anymore. "The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We’re done,” he told the newspaper.

He accused the US of withholding intelligence on Russian attacks and slowing down Starlink services used by Ukraine’s military to pressure Kyiv into stopping its attacks. This came after the US struck a deal to import Russian diesel.

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Speaking to Piers Morgan on Wednesday night, Zelenskyy said he felt betrayed by the US, which appeared to have withdrawn key parts of its support for Ukraine.

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Since he announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, Kyiv has held back from attacking Russian refineries. Trump had blamed these attacks for pushing up diesel prices in global markets.

However, Zelenskyy expressed growing frustration over Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He said on Wednesday that the attacks had left 600,000 people without power.

Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine would not stop its own attacks indefinitely if Russia did not do the same. He also accused Trump of favouring Russia, according to Reuters.

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