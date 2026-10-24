Radhika Apte : Female-Led Box Office Openings Limited to Top Stars Like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Apte has had the bulk of her work, including Sacred Games, Ghoul, Mrs Undercover, Saali Mohabbat, Monica, O My Darling, release directly on streaming. She insisted she has no qualms with it and can't afford choosiness. “I don't take a project based on whether it's theatrical or OTT. I don't really care about it. There are so many business decisions dependent on that; I'd rather be like 'let the film come out one way or another'," she confessed to PTI in an interview.