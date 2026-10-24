Radhika Apte : Female-Led Box Office Openings Limited to Top Stars Like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Radhika Apte has spoken about box office openings for movies led by actresses.
She confessed she has no qualms regarding her films directly hitting OTT.
Apte also added that she's reluctant to agree to theatrical projects since most of which are currently working feature gratuitous violence.
Radhika Apte has highlighted the severe commercial instability surrounding female-centric cinema, emphasising that theatrical profitability for such projects remains largely out of reach for most actresses, with chances of viability and success essentially limited to industry heavyweights like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.
Apte has had the bulk of her work, including Sacred Games, Ghoul, Mrs Undercover, Saali Mohabbat, Monica, O My Darling, release directly on streaming. She insisted she has no qualms with it and can't afford choosiness. “I don't take a project based on whether it's theatrical or OTT. I don't really care about it. There are so many business decisions dependent on that; I'd rather be like 'let the film come out one way or another'," she confessed to PTI in an interview.
“A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it's the best film. I don't have that, like generally, I'm not an Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they'll be opening,” the Sacred Games actor said.
Radhika Apte Discusses Commercial Viability Of Female-Led Movies
She stressed that box office consideration meant she had to work in films where men have the main roles, which she wasn't amenable to.
“I'm being very honest with you. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part,” Radhika candidly added.
“Also, what is working right now is violence, and I'm vehemently against it. So, it's a tricky situation. I don't watch those films; I find them absurd,” she underlined. She professed her discomfort and bewilderment at people being able to “watch and eat popcorn while 50 men or women are getting beaten up”. The actress spoke about her unwilligness to participate in such projects.
Ensuing the birth of her daughter in 2024 with husband Benedict Taylor, Radhika Apte also addressed the significant shift in her personal life. The Lust Stories 3 actor now prioritizes strict 12-hour shifts to maximize time with her child, while also taking time out to dedicate time to her writing pursuits.
Radhika Apte will be seen next in Akka. The series, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, will premiere on Netflix on October 30. She was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 3, sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma. Her segment was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.