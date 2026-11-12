Australia vs england 2026 white ball series guide squads schedule match timings live streaming all you need to know

Australia Vs England 2026 Series Guide: Squads, Schedule, Match Timings And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 12 November 2026 1:37 pm Published at: 12 November 2026 1:31 pm Updated on:

Australia Vs England 2026 White-Ball Series: Here's everything you need to know about England's tour of Australia, including the squads, complete schedule, match timings and live streaming details. The tour begins on Friday, November 13, with the first ODI scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 12 November 2026 1:37 pm Published at: 12 November 2026 1:31 pm Updated on:

England will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is from November 13 to December 2, 2026. Photo: Cricket Australia