Australia Vs England 2026 Series Guide: Squads, Schedule, Match Timings And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Australia Vs England 2026 White-Ball Series: Here's everything you need to know about England's tour of Australia, including the squads, complete schedule, match timings and live streaming details. The tour begins on Friday, November 13, with the first ODI scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth

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Australia Vs England 2026 Series Guide: Squads, Schedule, Match Timings And Live Streaming
England will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is from November 13 to December 2, 2026. Photo: Cricket Australia
Summary of this article

  • England will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is from November 13 to December 2, 2026

  • Mitchell Marsh and Harry Brook will captain Australia and England, respectively

  • The series will be telecast live on Eurosport and streamed on FanCode in India

Australia and England are set to face each other in an eight-match white-ball series, beginning with the first One Day International (ODI) in Perth on November 13.

The tour will feature three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the final match scheduled for December 2 in Canberra.

The ODI leg will take the two sides to Perth, Adelaide and Hobart before they switch to the shortest format for a five-match contest. Melbourne will host the opening T20I on November 21, followed by matches in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.

Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia in both formats, while Harry Brook will lead England. The hosts have rested senior fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the white-ball assignment.

Their absence provides an opportunity for other members of the Australian pace attack to feature during the series.

England will look to make a strong start to the tour under Brook after their recent ODI tri-series campaign in Pakistan. Both teams have announced separate squads for the 50-over and 20-over formats.

Here is everything you need to know about the Australia vs England 2026 white-ball series, including the complete schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details.

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Australia Vs England 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues And Timings

The three-match ODI series will be played between November 13 and 18, with Perth hosting the opening fixture. Adelaide and Hobart will stage the second and third ODIs, respectively.

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st ODI13 November 2026Optus Stadium, Perth9:00 AM
2nd ODI15 November 2026Adelaide Oval, Adelaide9:00 AM
3rd ODI18 November 2026Bellerive Oval, Hobart9:00 AM
1st T20I21 November 2026Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne1:45 PM
2nd T20I24 November 2026Carrara Oval, Gold Coast1:45 PM
3rd T20I27 November 2026The Gabba, Brisbane1:45 PM
4th T20I29 November 2026Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney1:45 PM
5th T20I2 December 2026Manuka Oval, Canberra1:45 PM

The teams will then turn their attention to the T20I leg, which begins in Melbourne on November 21. The remaining four matches will be held in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra, with the series concluding on December 2.

Australia Vs England 2026: Match Timings In India

All three ODIs are scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST, while the five T20Is will start at 1:45 PM IST.

Australia Vs England 2026: Full Squads

Australia ODI Squad

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I Squad

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa.

England ODI Squad

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root.

England T20I Squad

Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Australia Vs England 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast Details In India

The Australia vs England series will be telecast live on Eurosport in India, while live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The first ODI will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Friday, November 13, in Perth.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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