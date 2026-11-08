'Pehle Aap, Pehle Aap!': Hilarious Mix-Up And Blame Game Sees Pakistan Drop A Simple Catch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Arjun Rajput struck 107 off 85 balls to lift India past 200 against Pakistan, but the junior Men in Blue were bowled out for 208 and left Pakistan needing 209. Pakistan had struck early through Ali Raza, who dismissed captain Lakshya Raichandani for a duck, before India slipped to 86/5

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India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19
Mohammed Sayyam and Zahoor's reaction after a confusion resulting in drop catch | Photo: SonyLiv (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • Three Pakistan fielders ran quickly toward the high aerial shot

  • Confusion caused everyone to leave the falling cricket ball alone

  • An angry blame game started immediately after the dropped catch

Arjun Rajput's magnificent 107 off 85 balls helped India cross the 200-run mark, as Pakistan eventually wrapped up the junior Men in Blue's innings for 208.

Pakistan had enjoyed a flying start when Ali Raza dismissed India captain Lakshya Raichandani for a duck. India subsequently slipped to 86/5 before Arjun started scripting a remarkable rescue act. He scored crucial runs against a fiery bowling attack featuring Ali Raza, Rizwanullah, and Mohammed Sayyam, who were otherwise tearing through the Indian batting lineup like a pack of cards.

Rajput's stellar innings ultimately proved to be the lone outlier in a tough batting day.

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Amidst the tense battle, however, came a moment of pure comic relief that left Indian fans and the dugout in splits as Pakistan fielders created an absolute comedy of errors on the pitch.

The incident unfolded during the 44th over. India were batting at 202, with only one wicket remaining in their innings. Mohammed Sayyam bowled a length delivery, and Kavya Patel danced down the track to loft it down the ground, only to get a high top-edge.

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The ball ballooned high into the sky, with bowler Sayyam, wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor, and another fielder Usman Khan all converging underneath it. Sayyam initially wanted it, but the late arrival of the other fielders caused panic and hesitation. Caught in a sudden communication breakdown, all three fielders pulled away at the very last second, leaving the ball to drop safely onto the turf untouched.

A livid Sayyam was left staring in disbelief, and an immediate blame-game erupted as the bowler confronted his teammates over the missed opportunity. While Kavya Patel and Ishan Sood shared a chuckle mid-pitch, it was a glaring reprieved chance that summed up a bizarre lapse in concentration.

Despite the scare, Pakistan soon bundled out India, setting a target of 209 for victory.

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