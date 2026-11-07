IND U-19 Vs PAK U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match?

India Under-19 meet Pakistan Under-19 on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in a Group A 50-over match in Oman
Pakistan are the defending champions and are led by Farhan Yousaf, who also captained the side in the previous final against India
India come into the contest after a 10-wicket win over Nepal, with Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag starring in the chase
India Under-19 meet Pakistan Under-19 on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in a Group A 50-over game at the DP World ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Oman.
The match will be played at OCA Ground 1, better known as Al Amerat Cricket Ground, in the Muscat/Al Amerat area. The Sunday slot and mid-morning IST start fit the wider tournament schedule.
India's Opening Statement
India’s first outing was emphatic.
After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India restricted Nepal to 128 all out in 42.3 overs. Ishan Sood returned figures of 3 for 18, Arjun Rajput took 3 for 8 and Darsh Sonar top-scored for Nepal with 43.
The chase was never in doubt. Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag added an unbroken 129 in 19.1 overs to finish the job. Sehwag was unbeaten on 70 off 52 balls, while captain Raichandani stayed not out on 53 off 63.
India closed out the game with 185 balls remaining and went to the top of the group.
Tournament Setup
The ACC event runs from 5 to 14 November.
It is being played across two grounds in Al Amerat, with eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A features India, Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.
India are captained by Raichandani, with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan as vice-captain. Their remaining Group A fixtures are against Pakistan on 8 November and the UAE on 10 November.
Pakistan are the defending champions, with Farhan Yousaf again leading the side. They began against the UAE on 6 November, then face India on 8 November and Nepal on 10 November.
The top two teams from each group move on to the semifinals on 12 November, and the final is set for 14 November.
Previous Final Meeting
The earlier title clash still adds context to this one.
In the previous edition of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, held in the UAE, Pakistan beat India by 191 runs in the final at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai
Yousaf captained Pakistan in that final. The result gives Sunday’s Group A meeting extra edge.
All You Need To Know About India U19 vs Pakistan U19
When and where will the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match take place?
The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
What time will the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss expected at 10:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India U19 vs Nepal U19 match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website in India.