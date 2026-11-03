From K-Drama To Thai TV: Gemini Norawit And Tu Tontawan Team Up For Shooting Stars Remake ; Teaser Out

K-drama Shooting Stars premiered in 2022.
The upcoming Thai remake stars Tu Tontawan and G Norawit.
The remake lands in 2027.
Thai entertainment giant GMMTV has officially greenlit a remake of the smash-hit Korean rom-com Shooting Stars, tapping fan-favorite duo Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul and Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak to lead the adaptation. The studio unveiled the project's first teaser and poster during its high-profile 2027 slate presentation, sending online fanbases into heightened frenzy.
At the heart of the mayhem is Kacha (Gemini Norawit), the talent agency's “number one artist and the PR team’s nightmare.” His massive celebrity status breeds relentless diva behavior, leaving the Darin-led media relations division in a mess. Tu Tontawan plays an uncompromising publicist who refuses to tolerate Kacha’s explosive antics, sparking hilarious professional clashes that quickly turn intimate as Kacha drops his guard. In a quiet moment during dance rehearsals, he pleads, “There’s no one else here. Will you help me practice?” before later confessing, “When I’m with you, it’s like I’m just a normal person. But with you, I feel like someone special.”
Their budding connection in the Thai remake triggers immediate chaos, underscored by a explosive tabloid leak asking “Superstar’s secret girlfriend revealed?”—a scandal threatening to ruin his career and destroy the agency. As the torn publicist tries to draw line between duty and desire, a chilling voiceover underlines the harsh reality of celebrity culture: “In the end, we have no right to claim them as our own.” Pushing him away, she warns, “You know that we can’t be together.”
Refusing to surrender, Kacha challenges her to risk it all, asking, “Will you try to fight this with me? Show them that the man they call a star is just an ordinary man who wants to love, too.” The teaser hangs on a tense cliffhanger, pitching the ultimate question, “This mission, this love - will it flop or flourish?”, before closing on Kacha’s desperate plea: “Because I can never shine without you.”
Shooting Stars Synopsis
Long before the splashy Thai remake, the 2022 Korean original Shooting Stars lent viewers a chaotic, unfiltered peek behind the celebrity curtain, trailing the frantic PR soldiers, managers, and crisis-spin doctors working overtime to shield elite stars from scandal.
The K-drama spun on the explosive, love-hate dynamic between agency PR chief Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung) and A-list darling Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae). While adoring fans worshipped Tae Sung from afar, Han Byul, armed with a shared college history and front-row seats to his diva antics, knew every exhausting inch of managing his pristine public image. Naturally, their endless workplace bickering and mutual eye-rolling inevitably morphed into a sizzling romance amid the corporate circus.