From K-Drama To Thai TV: Gemini Norawit And Tu Tontawan Team Up For Shooting Stars Remake ; Teaser Out

At the heart of the mayhem is Kacha (Gemini Norawit), the talent agency's “number one artist and the PR team’s nightmare.” His massive celebrity status breeds relentless diva behavior, leaving the Darin-led media relations division in a mess. Tu Tontawan plays an uncompromising publicist who refuses to tolerate Kacha’s explosive antics, sparking hilarious professional clashes that quickly turn intimate as Kacha drops his guard. In a quiet moment during dance rehearsals, he pleads, “There’s no one else here. Will you help me practice?” before later confessing, “When I’m with you, it’s like I’m just a normal person. But with you, I feel like someone special.”