Thai Stars Fourth Nattawat, Gemini Norawit Under Fire Over Bollywood Dance; Indian Fans Flag Stereotypes

A performance by two Thai actors on a late-night show has generated backlash.
Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit's game show act relied on stock Bollywood caricature.
Social media instantly reacted with an outpouring of condemnation.
A recent appearance by Thai actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit on a variety programme elicited a wave of criticism online, with several social media users accusing Fourth’s performance of relying on reductive stereotypes associated with Indian culture. The performance happened on Thailand's version of The Late Night Show, titled A Thai Late-Night Show, hosted by Katanyu Sawangsri.
The controversy centres on a guessing-game segment in which Gemini was given the phrase “Bollywood Hero” and has to convey it to a blindfolded Fourth without saying the words. As Gemini sought to relay the clue through gestures, Fourth tried with exaggerated movements in an effort to work out the answer.
His performance included pronounced head and neck movements, extended arm gestures and theatrical body language, which critics argued bore little resemblance to an authentic representation of Indian dance or Bollywood performance and instead leaned heavily on familiar caricatures. Fourth also broke into “Dhoom Machale” at one point. Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat are among GMMTV’s buzziest young stars.
The controversy follows another recent dispute involving GMMTV actor Pond Naravit. His performance at a Pond Phuwin concert incorporated Indian clothing and dance elements, including movements that viewers associated with Bharatanatyam and the “Malhari” sequence from Bajirao Mastani, despite the performance being built around a Bosnian song. Critics questioned the cultural context and argued that Indian imagery was being used in a caricature-like way.
Thai Actors Face Criticism For Peddling Stereotypes
This is not the first time GMMTV has faced criticism over its portrayal of South Asian culture. In an earlier episode of Fish Upon the Sky, a scene featuring characters dressed in attire associated with the Sikh community also sparked controversy among viewers.
One user on social media lambasted: "What kind of Bollywood movies are these Thai actors watching for them to always represent India with head bobbing and random hand gestures that I’m guessing are supposed to be Bharatanatyam? Even if he didn’t intend it as mocking, seeing everyone laugh at it still pissed me off."
Another user exhorted for accountability, "I really hope all the artists, not just them, gets some training Also, they are adults and should know being a public figure comes with a certain level of responsibility. You can't be making same types of "jokes" repeatedly when people have pointed out how and why it's wrong." The backlash spurred the hashtag #PondapologizetoIndianpeople.