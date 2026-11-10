He also made clear that he is not fully done with DC work. Gunn is set to direct Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to his Superman. “That’s not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we’ve just been engaged on another DC project which I’m writing, and we’ll see where it goes after that. And, of course, the characters we set up will live on,” the filmmaker wrote.