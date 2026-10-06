Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka Adds Anurag Kashyap; Mystery Role Spawns Villain Buzz

Anurag Kashyap has joined Chiranjeevi's next film, Kaaka.
Kaaka is directed by Bobby Kolli.
Kashyap's involvement was announced on an Instagram post.
Anurag Kashyap has boarded Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated action thriller Kaaka, which is being steered by director Bobby Kolli. Kashyap, who has increasingly appeared as an actor in films across the South Indian industry, will now star in the upcoming project alongside the Telugu superstar.
The announcement was made by the film’s team on Monday through a photograph taken during the Hyderabad shooting schedule. While confirming Kashyap’s involvement, the makers have deliberately kept details about his character under wraps. It's not divulged whether Kashyap plays a major or minor character. The extent of his role is kept secret. Along with the photo, the makers wrote: “The world of Kaaka just got deadlier. Welcoming @anuragkashyap10 Sir on board in a powerful & pivotal role.” Already, social media users are wondering whether Kashyap is the film's antagonist.
Kaaka Plot Details
The film stars Chiranjeevi as Satyam, a man who initially seems to be leading an ordinary life. He works as a supervisor at an aquaculture factory and appears focused on his family. However, glimpses released by the makers indicate that his peaceful exterior conceals a darker and more violent past. This mysterious background appears to be one of the central elements of the film’s narrative.
The glimpse scuttles to a younger and more intense-looking Chiranjeevi, seen unleashing guns in a high-octane action sequence. The stark contrast between this version of the character and the seemingly ordinary Satyam naturally provokes curiosity. Fans are now wondering whether Chiranjeevi is portraying two different characters or whether the scenes mean different stages of the same character’s life.
The production of Kaaka is happening now in Hyderabad, with Anurag Kashyap participating in the shoot along with the other lead actors. Anaswara Rajan is playing a prominent role in the movie, and her first look was unveiled on the occasion of her birthday. She is being introduced as the “Heart of Kaaka,” with her character named Ammulu Paapa.
S Thaman is composing the music, while Vijay Karthik Kannan is helming the cinematography. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, and Antony L Ruben serves as the editor. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay, with additional writing by Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. Bhanu-Nandu are providing the dialogues.
Kaaka is slated to arrive in theatres worldwide on January 13, 2027, as a grand Sankranthi release.