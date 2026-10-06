Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka Adds Anurag Kashyap; Mystery Role Spawns Villain Buzz

The announcement was made by the film’s team on Monday through a photograph taken during the Hyderabad shooting schedule. While confirming Kashyap’s involvement, the makers have deliberately kept details about his character under wraps. It's not divulged whether Kashyap plays a major or minor character. The extent of his role is kept secret. Along with the photo, the makers wrote: “The world of Kaaka just got deadlier. Welcoming @anuragkashyap10 Sir on board in a powerful & pivotal role.” Already, social media users are wondering whether Kashyap is the film's antagonist.