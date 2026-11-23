D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov open the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship in Geneva this week
FIDE says it is the first World Championship match between two players born in the 21st century
Gukesh enters as defending champion after becoming the youngest undisputed classical World Champion at 18
India’s D Gukesh and Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov begin their 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship campaign in Geneva this week in the youngest-ever contest for the classical world crown. Pre-match activities started on November 22 and the first game begins on November 24.
FIDE has described it as the first World Championship match between two players born in the 21st century. That gives this edition added weight beyond the title itself.
The match also puts India’s defending champion against an Uzbek challenger who arrives after major wins in the past two seasons. The title fight carries a $2.5mn purse and can run to 14 classical games before tiebreaks, if needed, decide the champion on December 12.
Gukesh And Sindarov
Gukesh is 20 and already one of India’s biggest sporting names. He became a Grandmaster at 12 and won gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads.
His rise has been swift. His rise has been swift. After winning the 2024 Candidates Tournament, Gukesh beat China’s Ding Liren in Singapore to become the youngest undisputed classical World Champion at 18.
Sindarov comes in with form behind him. Sindarov comes in with form behind him. The Uzbek won the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus and also claimed the 2025 FIDE World Cup, results that set up his shot at the world title.
Prize Money Breakdown
The money is sizeable. The money is sizeable.] FIDE’s website puts the total prize fund for the 2026 World Chess Championship at $2.5mn, or about Rs 23.22 crore
Under the standard distribution, each player receives $200,000, or about Rs 1.86 crore, for a win, including a win by forfeit. That structure shapes the payouts across the match.
If the final classical score ends 7.5-6.5 with 13 decisive games, or 8-6 with all 14 games decisive, the winner gets $1.3mn and the runner-up takes $1.2mn. The same $1.3mn-$1.2mn split applies if the championship is settled in tiebreaks.
Match Format And Tiebreaks
The championship has a maximum of 14 classical games and the first player to reach 7.5 points wins the title.
Each player gets 120 minutes for the first 40 moves. For the rest of the game, the time control drops to 30 minutes, with a 30-second increment added from move 41.
Draw offers are barred before Black’s 40th move. Before then, players can claim a draw only through the Chief Arbiter or Deputy Chief Arbiter in cases of threefold repetition or stalemate.
A 7-7 tie after the classical games sends the match to a December 12 playoff. The tiebreak starts with four games at 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move.
If the score is still level, the players move to two games at 10 minutes plus five seconds. If that does not separate them, they play two more games at three minutes plus two seconds.
One final layer remains. One final layer remains. If the tie still stands, the players contest three-minute-plus-two-second games one at a time, with colours reversed after each draw, until one player wins the title.