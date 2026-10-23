Former India Pacer Parvinder Awana Named Chairman Of BCCI Junior Selection Committee

Parvinder Awana was named chairman of the newly formed BCCI junior selection committee on Friday, October 23, 2026
Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav were appointed as members of the panel
The BCCI said the fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly
Former India pacer Parvinder Awana was appointed chairman of the newly formed BCCI junior selection committee on Friday, October 23, 2026, the board stated. Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav were also named as members.
Awana's Playing Career
Awana played two T20Is for India, the BCCI stated. He also featured in 62 First-Class matches and took 191 wickets.
He represented Delhi, India A and Rest of India during his domestic career. He also played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings.
Coaching And Development
After retirement, Awana moved into coaching, the BCCI stated. He worked with Delhi's U16, U19 and U23 teams.
He also worked with India U19. In addition, he was part of various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes.
Selection Process Details
The BCCI stated that the Cricket Advisory Committee handled the selection exercise for the new panel.
"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted a selection process for the appointment of members to the Junior Cricket Committee," the BCCI stated.
"The CAC screened and interviewed applicants and, following the process, recommended the appointment of Parvinder Awana as Chairman, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the Committee," the BCCI stated.
Other Committee Members
Das is a former Assam and Goa fast bowler, the BCCI stated. He played 49 First-Class matches and took 166 wickets. He also represented India U19 and India A.
After his playing career, Das worked as India U19 bowling coach and bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team.
Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda and also played for India A, the BCCI stated. He featured in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Trophy.
He later worked as a coach with Baroda and Gujarat across U19, U23 and senior teams. He was Head Coach of the Baroda U23 team in the 2025-26 season.
Yadav represented India A and played 83 First-Class matches, the BCCI stated. He was also part of India's U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000.
Following his playing career with Hyderabad, Yadav became Head Coach of the Hyderabad senior and U23 teams. He has also served as a BCCI Match Referee since 2022.
The board will name the fifth Junior Cricket Committee member soon, the BCCI said.