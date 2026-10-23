'Think Before You Judge': Ex-IND Pacer Defends Gambhir Amid Criticism After Ishan Kishan's Injury

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Irfan Pathan defends Gautam Gambhir after India's batting order shuffle against New Zealand, revealing how Ishan Kishan's injury prompted the decision and urging fans to avoid premature criticism

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Gautam Gambhir, India vs New Zealand
Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team will be questioned along with other selectors after devastating recent performances. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Irfan Pathan backs Gautam Gambhir after criticism over India's batting order shuffle in the first T20I against New Zealand

  • Ishan Kishan's groin niggle prompted India to send Tilak Varma ahead of him at No. 3

  • Pathan urges fans to avoid premature judgments, warning against chasing social media views without knowing the full story

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has defended head coach Gautam Gambhir following the criticism surrounding India's batting order during the first T20I against New Zealand. Pathan believes the backlash was premature, especially after it emerged that Ishan Kishan was carrying an injury concern.

India altered their batting sequence during the series opener, sending Tilak Varma ahead of Kishan at No. 3. The move attracted attention, with fans questioning Gambhir's decision-making. However, the situation had a different dimension, as Kishan was reportedly dealing with a groin niggle that affected his batting position.

Reacting to the criticism, Pathan highlighted how quickly opinions were formed without considering the circumstances.

"So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20, which is why he batted lower down the order," Pathan wrote on X.

The former all-rounder then questioned the criticism directed at the Indian head coach, pointing out that the decision was being judged without the complete picture.

"But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone’s favourite timepass these days," he added.

Irfan Pathan's Message on Social Media Criticism

Pathan also used the incident to make a broader point about the tendency to rush into conclusions, particularly on social media, where reactions often arrive before all the facts are known.

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India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir with Hardik Pandya arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday evening. - Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket
India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). - PTI

"Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don’t jump to conclusions without knowing the full story," he wrote.

He further stressed that the lesson extended beyond cricket, urging people to exercise restraint before forming opinions about others.

Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of Second T20I

The injury concern surrounding Kishan has since become more significant. The BCCI confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener and was ruled out of the second T20I.

India, meanwhile, began the five-match series with a four-wicket victory, chasing down New Zealand's 226-run target in 19.4 overs.

Sanju Samson's 67 off 33 deliveries and Naman Dhir's unbeaten 42 off 15 balls helped India complete the chase.

With Kishan unavailable, India's team combination remains a talking point, but Pathan's remarks underline why decisions made during a match need to be viewed with the right context.

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