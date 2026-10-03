Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Biggest Opener Crosses ₹65 Crore Mark In India, Earns Over ₹95 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion registered a strong opening at the box office.
Ajay Devgn's film has emerged as the biggest opener of his career.
The crime thriller will cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide today.
Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller took a phenomenal start at the box office, earning more than what was predicted by the trade experts. It is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the ₹65 crore mark. It has emerged as Ajay's biggest opener.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Drishyam 2 collected a net of ₹66.75 crore across 15,759 shows with 60.1% occupancy. The total India gross collections stand at ₹80.10 crore.
Overseas, Ajay's film has grossed ₹15 crore, taking the total worldwide gross collection to ₹95.10 crore.
The overall occupancy was 67.08%, with 46.38% in the morning, peaking in the afternoon with 70.15% footfall, and further increasing to 75.31% in the evening and reaching 76.46% at night.
Drishyam 3 has surpassed not only the opening-day collections of its previous instalments but also the opening haul of the Mohanlal Malayalam version, which was released in May this year. It collected a net of ₹15.85 crore on Day 1.
With a ₹66.75 crore opening in India, Drishyam: The Conclusion has also emerged as the biggest opener of Ajay's career. The film has beaten the first-day collections of Singham Again (₹40.25 crore), Singham Returns (₹31.65 crore), Golmaal Again (₹30.15 crore), Raid 2 (₹19 crore), Drishyam 2 (₹15.35 crore), and Shaitaan (₹14.75 crore).