Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Biggest Opener Crosses ₹65 Crore Mark In India, Earns Over ₹95 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller took a phenomenal start at the box office, earning more than what was predicted by the trade experts. It is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the ₹65 crore mark. It has emerged as Ajay's biggest opener.