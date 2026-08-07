Jung Dong Ha Returns With First Mini Album In Seven Years, ‘Oasis’

Jung Dong Ha returns with Oasis, his first mini album in seven years.
Oasis will blend lyrical rock-ballad melodies with live-band instrumentation.
The fifth mini album follows Jung Dong Ha’s 2019 release Sketch.
Jung Dong Ha is returning to the K-pop scene with Oasis, his first mini album in seven years. The release marks an important chapter for the vocalist, who has spent the intervening years balancing solo music, live performances and his long-running reputation as one of South Korea’s strongest rock and ballad singers.
Jung Dong Ha’s Oasis marks long-awaited comeback
Oasis follows Sketch, which was released in 2019, and has been confirmed as Jung Dong Ha’s fifth mini album. His agency previously announced that the singer was preparing new music intending to return in the second half of 2026.
The album is built around the idea of providing listeners with a place to pause amid the exhaustion of everyday life. Its title track, Oasis, is described as a rock ballad combining a lyrical melody with live-band instrumentation, allowing Jung Dong Ha to draw on both his powerful rock vocals and more restrained ballad delivery.
The comeback also follows an active period on stage. Jung Dong Ha has been performing nationwide with singer Ali as part of the duet concert series SONG: THE BATTLE OF LEGENDS, allowing him to remain connected with audiences while working on his new material.
From Boohwal vocalist to solo star
Jung Dong Ha first became widely known as the vocalist of legendary Korean rock band Boohwal before establishing a successful solo career. His discography has included albums such as Crossroad and Sketch, alongside numerous singles and television soundtrack appearances.
He has also built a strong reputation through KBS’ Immortal Songs, where his vocal performances have earned him multiple wins. Known for songs including Your Appearance and The Days We Loved, he has continued to move between rock and ballad styles throughout his career.
Oasis will be released on September 6 at 6 PM KST across major online music platforms, giving fans their first new mini album from Jung Dong Ha in seven years.