Salman Khan And Family Greet Fans On Eid; Salim Khan Joins After Hospital Discharge

Salman Khan's work front

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar (2025), which tanked at the box office. Next up for him is Maatrubhumi, previously titled as Battle of Galwan. The new title was announced on March 16, 2026, with a new poster. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. It also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.