Salman Khan And Family Greet Fans On Eid; Salim Khan Joins After Hospital Discharge

Summary of this article
On Eid 2026, Salman Khan greeted his fans, alongside his family.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made his first public appearance after being discharged from the hospital.
Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and other family members also joined the celebration.
On Saturday (March 21), on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan continued his tradition of greeting fans on the balcony of his Galaxy apartment. Fans gathered outside Salman's residence to catch a glimpse of the superstar. With folded hands, he extended warm greetings and even blew kisses. Salman was accompanied by his family, including his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was recently discharged from the hospital.
Salman Khan and family greet fans on Eid 2026
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri and other members of the family greeted the fans stationed outside Galaxy on the occasion of Eid. Salim Khan also waved at the crowd, sitting in a wheelchair. It was his first appearance after being discharged from the hospital.
Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a 'minor brain haemorrhage. After a month, he was discharged from the hospital. The veteran screenwriter had undergone a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Following the Eid interaction, Salman took to his Instagram handle to share the video of greeting fans and wrote, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you (sic).”
Salman Khan's work front
On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar (2025), which tanked at the box office. Next up for him is Maatrubhumi, previously titled as Battle of Galwan. The new title was announced on March 16, 2026, with a new poster. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. It also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.