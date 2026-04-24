Salman Khan, Nayanthara's Action Entertainer With Vamshi Paidipally, Locks Eid 2027 Release

Summary of this article
Salman Khan has teamed up with director Vamshi Paidipally for his next.
The action entertainer stars Nayanthara as the female lead.
Tentatively titled SVC63, the film will debut in cinemas on Eid 2027.
Salman Khan is collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally for an action entertainer, which also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, marks the maiden collaboration between the two stars and also their first project with Paidipally. On Friday, Salman announced its release window. It has locked Eid 2027 as the release date.
Salman Khan and Nayanthara's film with Vamshi Paidipally
Sharing a BTS video from the set featuring the mahurat ceremony of the film, Salman captioned the post, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha (sic)🙏."
The shooting has kicked off as Salman and Nayanthara were seen arriving on sets in black outfits.
Over the years, Salman has locked the festive window to release his films. From Wanted and Dabangg to Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Bharat were released on Eid.
With Eid 2027 now locked for his next film with Nayathara, the countdown to another yet another blockbuster has begun.
Apart from #SVC63, Salman has a war drama titled Maatrubhumi, also starring Chitrangada Singh. He is also making a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.
Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, also has Toxic, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, Rakkayie, Patriot and Dear Students.
Vamshi, who directed films like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi, and Varisu, is making his debut in Bollywood with the Salman and Nayanthara-starrer.