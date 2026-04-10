Salman Khan Rajpal Yadav Reunion Buzz: Nayanthara Film Adds Surprising Twist

Salman Khan’s support for Rajpal Yadav

The development comes months after Salman publicly supported Rajpal Yadav during a difficult phase. The comedian had been involved in a financial dispute earlier this year, which briefly led to legal trouble. Support was extended by Salman on social media as well, where it was emphasised that Rajpal’s long career and talent would continue to bring him work. The message reflected confidence in the actor’s abilities and resilience.