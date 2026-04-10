Salman Khan Rajpal Yadav Reunion Buzz: Nayanthara Film Adds Surprising Twist

Summary of this article
Salman Khan Rajpal Yadav reunion buzz builds around upcoming Nayanthara film.
Reports suggest Yadav plays a key role as Khan’s trusted aide.
Film directed by Vamshi Paidipally set to begin shooting in April.
Reports of a Salman Khan and Rajpal Yadav reunion are gaining attention, with the actor-comedian likely to join the upcoming film alongside Nayanthara. The project, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is already creating buzz for its fresh pairing and potential casting choices.
While the film is yet to be officially titled, it is expected to mark Salman Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with Nayanthara, adding to the anticipation around the project.
Rajpal Yadav’s role in Salman Khan’s next film
According to industry reports, Rajpal Yadav has been roped in for a key role in the action entertainer. It has been indicated that he may play Salman Khan’s trusted aide, with the two characters sharing a strong on-screen dynamic.
It was also clarified in reports that the casting decision was based on merit rather than goodwill. The actor is said to be well-suited for the role, with his past performances contributing to the choice.
If confirmed, this would mark another collaboration between Salman Khan and Rajpal, who have previously appeared together in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner.
Salman Khan’s support for Rajpal Yadav
The development comes months after Salman publicly supported Rajpal Yadav during a difficult phase. The comedian had been involved in a financial dispute earlier this year, which briefly led to legal trouble. Support was extended by Salman on social media as well, where it was emphasised that Rajpal’s long career and talent would continue to bring him work. The message reflected confidence in the actor’s abilities and resilience.
What to expect from Salman Khan’s upcoming film
The film is expected to go on floors soon, with production reportedly scheduled to begin on April 18, 2026. Apart from Salman Khan and Nayanthara, Anil Kapoor is also said to feature in a significant role.
Summary of this article
With a mix of action, drama and familiar faces, the film is shaping up to be a high-profile project. If the casting rumours hold true, the reunion could add a nostalgic layer for audiences while introducing a new dynamic to the story.