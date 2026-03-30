Salman Khan Announces New Film With Vamshi Paidipally, Shoot To Begin Soon

Salman Khan announces a new film with Vamshi Paidipally, sparking buzz around the upcoming collaboration backed by Dil Raju.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Salman Khan
Salman Khan teams up with National-Award winning director Vamshi Paidipally Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan announces new film with Vamshi Paidipally.

  • Dil Raju backs major Bollywood-Telugu collaboration project.

  • Salman Khan is also gearing up for the Maatrubhumi release.

Salman Khan’s new film announcement with Vamshi Paidipally has set off fresh excitement among fans, marking a notable collaboration between Bollywood and Telugu cinema. The actor confirmed the project on social media, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a large-scale upcoming venture.

The announcement was made via X, where Salman Khan shared a picture with director Vamshi Paidipally. While the title and plot details remain undisclosed, the collaboration has already generated significant anticipation. The film is expected to go on floors soon, with preparations currently underway.

Salman Khan shares update on social media

In the post shared online, a message was written that read, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor #RafiKazi (sic).” The announcement was widely circulated, with fans reacting to the unexpected pairing.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The project is set to be backed by producer Dil Raju, known for delivering several successful films in the Telugu industry. This association is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening cross-industry collaborations, particularly in the pan-India space.

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Vamshi Paidipally’s track record and collaboration

Vamshi Paidipally has built a strong reputation for mainstream entertainers with emotional narratives. His filmography includes titles such as Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi, and Varisu. Over the years, he has worked with leading actors including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Karthi, Mahesh Babu and Vijay.

The collaboration with Salman Khan marks one of his most high-profile Hindi projects to date, further expanding his reach across industries.

Salman Khan’s upcoming release

Alongside this announcement, Salman Khan is also preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China and features Chitrangada Singh alongside him.

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan gets new title - Salman Khan/Instagram
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The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, positioning it as his next major outing before the newly announced project begins production.

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