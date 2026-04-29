Rajpal Yadav Debt Case: Actor Joins Salman Khan’s Film Amid Rs 9-Crore Row

Despite legal troubles, his casting alongside Nayanthara signals strong industry backing and a fresh opportunity on a big-budget project.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav Debt Case: Actor Joins Salman Khan Film Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajpal Yadav's debt case continues as the actor joins Salman Khan's film.

  • Actor to play key role alongside Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

  • Big-budget Vamshi Paidipally film targets grand 2027 theatrical release.

Rajpal Yadav's debt case has been in focus in recent weeks, but the actor has now landed a significant role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film. Despite the ongoing Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case, Rajpal’s inclusion in the high-profile project suggests that industry support for him remains intact.

The film, currently referred to as #SVC63, brings together Salman Khan, Nayanthara and director Vamshi Paidipally for the first time. Rajpal Yadav is set to play a pivotal character, marking a notable development in his career at a challenging time.

Rajpal Yadav joins Salman Khan film amid debt case

According to industry reports, Rajpal has been cast as Salman Khan’s trusted aide in the action entertainer. It has been stated that the role carries emotional weight alongside comic elements, allowing the actor to tap into his signature style.

It has also been indicated that the casting decision was based on merit, with Salman Khan believed to be keen on having Rajpal on board. The two have previously shared screen space in films like Partner and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where their comic timing was well received.

Salman Khan, Rajpal Yadav reunion in Nayanthara film buzz - Instagram
Salman Khan Rajpal Yadav Reunion Buzz: Nayanthara Film Adds Surprising Twist

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Production on the film is already underway, with Rajpal reportedly beginning his shoot schedule recently on a large-scale set in Mumbai.

Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s ambitious project

The film marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Backed by producer Dil Raju, the project is being mounted on a grand scale with a mix of action and emotional storytelling.

Nayanthara is set to play the female lead, adding to the film’s pan-India appeal. The makers are currently filming high-intensity sequences, with more details about the cast and crew expected to be revealed soon.

Nayanthara will star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film - X
Nayanthara To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Vamshi Paidipally’s Next Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film is being planned as a major theatrical release, with its arrival currently slated for 2027.

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