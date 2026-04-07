Rajpal Yadav Urges Fans To Refrain From Criticism Of Saurabh Dwivedi, Salman Khan Extends Support

He released a new video on his X (formerly Twitter) account to address the matter. “Hello, everyone. I had the honour of attending the Chetak Screen Awards a few days ago. There, I met with many from the industry; there were lots of performances and skits, and an amazing vibe overall. During one of the skits, I was in conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan about the world economy, war, and how common people see it. It was the general idea of the presentation.”