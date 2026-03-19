Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Declines Settlement, Opts For Legal Battle

Rajpal Yadav's cheque-bounce case sees a fresh development: the actor declines a settlement and opts to pursue legal action, while his interim bail is extended after partial payment.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17. Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case heads for legal battle.

  • Actor declines settlement, opts to argue in court.

  • Interim bail extended after partial repayment in the case.

The Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case has taken a decisive turn, with the actor choosing to fight the matter in court rather than pursue a settlement. The development comes as his interim bail has been extended after partial repayment in the long-pending financial dispute.

According to a statement shared with ANI, it was conveyed by the actor’s lawyer, S.K. Sharma, that a settlement had been declined during the latest court proceedings. It was stated that when the court had asked whether the matter would be resolved amicably, it had been clearly communicated that legal arguments would be pursued instead. It was further noted that an application had subsequently been submitted, following which the matter was heard and the next date was granted.

What the lawyer said about Rajpal Yadav’s decision

As per ANI, it was stated by the counsel that Yadav no longer wished to settle and preferred to argue the case on legal grounds. It was also shared that the court had scheduled the next hearing after considering the submission. The case is now expected to proceed through formal arguments rather than negotiation.

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case explained in details - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav ₹9-Crore Debt And Cheque Bounce Case: Full Legal Timeline And What Happens Next

BY Aishani Biswas

Background of the cheque bounce case

The case dates back to 2010, when a loan of Rs 5 crore was reportedly taken from a Delhi-based company to finance the actor’s directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. Following the film’s poor box office performance, the dues remained unpaid, leading to a series of bounced cheques and legal action over non-payment.

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Earlier this year, the actor had been sent to Tihar Jail after failing to comply with a court-mandated deadline to deposit a partial amount. However, relief had later been granted in the form of interim bail. It has now been noted that a substantial amount has been paid, which contributed to the extension of bail.

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BY Outlook News Desk

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the actor continues to remain professionally active, with upcoming projects including Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan, along with two web series.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 1.

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