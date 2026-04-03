Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Denies Actor More Time To Pay Dues

The Delhi High Court refused to grant actor Rajpal Yadav additional time to pay Rs 6 crore in a cheque bounce case.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case
Court denies Rajpal Yadav more time to pay dues Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court refused to grant actor Rajpal Yadav additional time to pay Rs 6 crore in a cheque bounce case.

  • Yadav sought 30 days to pay the dues and settle the dispute.

  • The court criticised Yadav's shifting stands regarding payment of the dues.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (April 2) refused to grant actor Rajpal Yadav more time to clear dues in a cheque bounce case, before reserving its judgment in the matter, reported Bar and Bench. The case was filed by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited against Yadav.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, declining Yadav’s request for 30 days to pay Rs 6 crore towards settlement, unequivocally said, “No means no. I will reserve (for judgment). I will not give more time.”

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17. - X
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Declines Settlement, Opts For Legal Battle

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What happened during the hearing

During the hearing, Justice Sharma criticised Yadav's shifting stands regarding payment of the dues.

“Never think the judge is weak if the judge is nice to you,” the Court said.

“You are saying you are willing to pay, but your lawyers are saying that since you have already gone to jail, you will not pay. If you are willing to pay, then why am I hearing the matter? Make the payment,” the Court added.

Yadav sought 30 days to pay Rs 6 crore and settle the dispute, but the judge declined.

Related Content
Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17. - X
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Declines Settlement, Opts For Legal Battle
Rajpal Yadav bail plea update - Instagram/Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Update: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail To The Actor Till March 18
Rajpal Yadav bail plea update - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing adjourned to February 16 - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Deferred To February 16 In Loan Dispute Case
Related Content
Rajpal Yadav Launches His YouTube Channel - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav Launches YouTube Channel After Bail, Seeks Fans’ Blessings

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav reportedly took a Rs 5 crore loan in 2010 for his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata. But it was a huge box office disaster. He incurred losses and failed to repay the debt, followed by legal proceedings. The dues had swelled to nearly Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but a bulk amount remained unpaid. On February 5, 2026, his counsel offered a Rs 25 lakh cheque and a new payment schedule, but the Delhi High Court dismissed his final plea seeking more time, following which he surrendered.

He remained in jail until the High Court later granted him an interim suspension of sentence after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  4. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia