Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Denies Actor More Time To Pay Dues

About Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav reportedly took a Rs 5 crore loan in 2010 for his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata. But it was a huge box office disaster. He incurred losses and failed to repay the debt, followed by legal proceedings. The dues had swelled to nearly Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but a bulk amount remained unpaid. On February 5, 2026, his counsel offered a Rs 25 lakh cheque and a new payment schedule, but the Delhi High Court dismissed his final plea seeking more time, following which he surrendered.