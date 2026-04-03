Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Denies Actor More Time To Pay Dues

Summary of this article
The Delhi High Court refused to grant actor Rajpal Yadav additional time to pay Rs 6 crore in a cheque bounce case.
Yadav sought 30 days to pay the dues and settle the dispute.
The court criticised Yadav's shifting stands regarding payment of the dues.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday (April 2) refused to grant actor Rajpal Yadav more time to clear dues in a cheque bounce case, before reserving its judgment in the matter, reported Bar and Bench. The case was filed by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited against Yadav.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, declining Yadav’s request for 30 days to pay Rs 6 crore towards settlement, unequivocally said, “No means no. I will reserve (for judgment). I will not give more time.”
What happened during the hearing
During the hearing, Justice Sharma criticised Yadav's shifting stands regarding payment of the dues.
“Never think the judge is weak if the judge is nice to you,” the Court said.
“You are saying you are willing to pay, but your lawyers are saying that since you have already gone to jail, you will not pay. If you are willing to pay, then why am I hearing the matter? Make the payment,” the Court added.
Yadav sought 30 days to pay Rs 6 crore and settle the dispute, but the judge declined.
About Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case
Rajpal Yadav reportedly took a Rs 5 crore loan in 2010 for his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata. But it was a huge box office disaster. He incurred losses and failed to repay the debt, followed by legal proceedings. The dues had swelled to nearly Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but a bulk amount remained unpaid. On February 5, 2026, his counsel offered a Rs 25 lakh cheque and a new payment schedule, but the Delhi High Court dismissed his final plea seeking more time, following which he surrendered.
He remained in jail until the High Court later granted him an interim suspension of sentence after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant.