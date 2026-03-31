Nayanthara To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Vamshi Paidipally’s Next Film

Summary of this article
Nayanthara joins Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film.
Film marks a major Bollywood and South cinema collaboration.
Project backed by Dil Raju to begin production next month.
Nayanthara’s casting opposite Salman Khan has officially been confirmed, with the actor set to lead the upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The announcement marks the first collaboration between the two stars and has already generated considerable buzz, given their strong presence across industries.
The update was shared by Sri Venkateswara Creations on social media, where Nayanthara’s entry into the project was confirmed. In the post, it was stated that she had joined the film, and her presence was described as an addition of “versatility and excellence” to the project. The development was also acknowledged by director Vamshi Paidipally, who welcomed the actor and expressed admiration for her screen presence and strength
A major cross-industry collaboration
The film will be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, marking his first collaboration with Salman Khan. It has been reported that this project brings together a successful director-producer duo, as Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju have previously delivered multiple hit films together.
With this casting, the film further strengthens its positioning as a large-scale collaboration between Bollywood and South Indian cinema. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the project is expected to be mounted on a grand scale.
Nayanthara’s expanding film journey
Nayanthara has steadily built a strong career over two decades, working across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Her Hindi debut was made alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which introduced her to a wider audience. Over the years, she has transitioned from conventional roles to leading narratives that place her at the centre of the story.
She was last seen in the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and is set to appear next in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash
The upcoming film with Salman Khan is expected to go on floors next month, with further details likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.