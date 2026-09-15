‘Taking Hard Decisions Is Not Easy:’ Sanju Samson Credits Gautam Gambhir’s Communication After Being Dropped On UK Tour

Samson was dropped after the first three matches of the UK tour after managing only 43 runs in five innings following the T20 World Cup.
The India batter credited Gautam Gambhir for maintaining clear communication, saying Gambhir spoke to him during the England series and again before the Afghanistan series.
Samson said he understood the decision to drop him, having experienced similar situations himself while making difficult calls as an IPL captain.
Sanju Samson played a vital part in India's victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I match, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. He scored 57 runs off only 22 balls and gave India the push they needed in their pursuit of 160.
However, he struggled with form after the T20 World Cup, where he was the player of the tournament. He didn't score in the first three innings on the UK tour and was dropped afterwards.
In his five innings after the T20 World Cup, Sanju had scored only 43 runs. Concerns regarding his form were growing as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was warming the bench after winning the player of the series award against Zimbabwe in the previous series.
Sanju Samson has given credit to Gautam Gambhir and the Indian senior management for having kept clear lines of communication with him during a difficult period for the team.
When asked how he coped with being dropped even though he was in good form, Samson said that he had understood the decision from a leadership point of view since he had himself experienced similar situations while serving as IPL captain.
I Understand Management's POV
“As I said before, playing for the Indian team and scoring runs is not an easy thing. You are seeing a 15-year-old boy who has come after scoring 700-800 runs. I had another tournament before that. After that, they had such a good performance and he had to come in in some other manner,” said Sanju in the post-match press conference on Tuesday, September 15.
“I didn’t perform in two-three games, and he was in form. We wanted to win games in that series, and it was very understandable from a leadership point of view,” he added
“As I told you before, I have been in this situation. I have also taken many tough calls as a captain in an IPL franchise, so I understand.”
Communication Helped
Samson stated that communication had been a key factor in helping him to cope with the situation and mentioned that Gambhir had spoken to him at length during the England series and once again before the Afghanistan series.
“That’s where communication comes in. As I said before, GG bhai’s (Gautam Gambhir) communication was very important. Even during the England series, there was a lot of communication. Before this series also, he spoke to me a lot.
“Taking hard decisions is not easy. Taking a very popular decision is the easiest thing. But I think, as a leadership group, we have been taking some really tough calls, keeping the team in front. That’s where we have to give credit to the leadership group of our team.”