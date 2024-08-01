Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims

The harrowing landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall at Wayanad, Kerala caused several deaths. Some are still missing in the tragic incident. As per the latest reports, the fatality count stands at 288, and it is likely to rise further. Over 200 people are reportedly injured in the series of catastrophic landslides. A massive rescue ops is underway. The Kerala government, on Wednesday, confirmed that 227 people are still missing. Celebs especially from the South have stepped forward to extend support to the victims. Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya, Jyotika, and Chiyaan Vikram among others have lent financial support.
Actors Suriya, Jyotika and Karthi have contributed a total amount of Rs 50 lakh to the Kerala CMDRF. Film tracker AB George revealed it on X as he wrote, “Suriya, Jyothika and Karthik donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund''. He also informed that Fahadh Faasil have also donated Rs 25 lakh. Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan have donated 15 lakhs to Kerala CMDRF.
Chiyaan Vikram donated Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister Distress Fund to help the victims of the Wayanad landslide.
Rashmika Mandanna is also said to have donated a sum of money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to help those who are affected by this grim incident. Reportedly, the 'Pushpa' actress has given Rs 10 lakh for the relief and rescue operations.
Celebs have also expressed grief on social media over the devastating Wayanad landslides that claimed several lives.
For the unversed, four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district are Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu. The landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30. As per reports, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and are put up in around 82 relief camps.