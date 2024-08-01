Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims

The harrowing landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall at Wayanad, Kerala caused several deaths. Some are still missing in the tragic incident. As per the latest reports, the fatality count stands at 288, and it is likely to rise further. Over 200 people are reportedly injured in the series of catastrophic landslides. A massive rescue ops is underway. The Kerala government, on Wednesday, confirmed that 227 people are still missing. Celebs especially from the South have stepped forward to extend support to the victims. Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya, Jyotika, and Chiyaan Vikram among others have lent financial support.