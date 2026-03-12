Column | Govt Needs to Invest in Institutional Trust to Achieve Viksit Bharat: D. Subbarao

After I stepped down from the RBI, I was invited to deliver the keynote address at a conference of the Fiji Bankers Association. At the final-day dinner, the organisers announced a lottery for the delegates. The winning ticket was mine. As I went to collect the prize, everyone laughed because the organisers had rigged the draw as a harmless joke on the keynote speaker. The episode reminded me of another lottery that had made headlines. In Zimbabwe, the winner of a bank’s promotional lottery with a huge cash prize turned out to be President Robert Mugabe. Nobody laughed. Most people internalised that the draw had been manipulated. In a society where institutions have lost trust, people despair. That is what the absence of trust looks like. The same principle applies to governments. They need to earn trust —not through slogans and speeches— but by being fair, competent, honest, responsive and predictable. Citizens expect governments to listen, to act transparently in public interest and treat everyone equally before the law.