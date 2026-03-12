Column | Sanjay Seth on How National Strength Is The Bedrock Of Sovereignty, Security and Progress

Modi beautifully captured this spirit while interacting with the young team of Skyroot Aerospace on July 18, 2026. Appreciating their achievement, he said: “Skyroot has accomplished two remarkable things. It has not only planted new milestones in the skies, but has also strengthened the roots on the ground by inspiring India’s youth to dream big. I noticed that your entire team looks to be around 25 to 30 years of age, and that gives me immense happiness. I see this as a kind of ‘Vande Mataram Mission’—to take the glory of Bharat Mata to new heights, to enable the younger generation to benefit from technology, and to inspire them to become creators and leaders in technology.” These words reflect the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat—where innovation, youth and national service come together to build the future.