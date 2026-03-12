Column | Sanjay Seth on How National Strength Is The Bedrock Of Sovereignty, Security and Progress

Strength is the foundation of Dharma and the lifeblood of a nation. Through strength, Dharma is protected and strength enables the fulfilment of every noble purpose.”
This timeless wisdom reminds us that national strength is the bedrock of sovereignty, security and progress. In the modern world, where strength is measured not only by the courage of the armed forces, but also by a nation’s ability to design, we need to develop and produce technologies that will safeguard our future. A strong and self-reliant defence capability is, therefore, indispensable to protect national interests and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.
Our ancient civilisation recognised that enduring national power is built through unity of purpose and collective effort. The Rig Veda, therefore, exhorts: “Move together, speak together, let your minds work in harmony.” The journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat reflects this eternal ideal. The government, the armed forces, scientists, industry, academia, start-ups and citizens are working together with a shared national resolve to build indigenous capabilities, strengthen defence preparedness and realise the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swadeshi, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and Viksit Bharat @2047.
Defence Transformation
As Bharat celebrates the 80th year of Independence, it is an occasion to reflect not only on the journey from political freedom to economic progress, but also on the remarkable transformation from dependence to self-confidence. Few sectors reflect this change more clearly than defence.
For decades, the country relied heavily on imports for critical military equipment. While our armed forces always displayed unmatched courage and professionalism, much of the technology behind their capabilities came from abroad. This dependence often limited strategic flexibility during times of crisis.
A new direction was set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 2014. Speaking without a prepared script, he gave a powerful call to the world: “Come, Make in India. Sell anywhere in the world, but manufacture here.” He also urged Indian industry to adopt the principle of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’—producing world-class products with the highest quality while protecting the environment. That address laid the foundation for a new manufacturing vision and inspired confidence in India’s own capabilities.
Over the past 12 years, this vision has grown into the national mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi and the steadfast guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, self-reliance in defence has become a key pillar of national security. It reflects the timeless Indian ideal of swadeshi—the belief that a strong and confident Bharat must build, design and innovate through its own knowledge, talent and enterprise.
The success of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the value of indigenous capability.
Today, defence indigenisation is no longer only about reducing imports. It is about creating a strong ecosystem where the government, the armed forces, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), public sector undertakings (PSUs), private industry, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups and academia work together to develop world-class technologies. This is also an important step towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
The results are visible. The defence budget has increased from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in 2026-27. Indigenous defence production has reached a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore, while defence exports have risen from Rs 686 crore to Rs 38,424 crore, with Indian defence equipment now reaching more than 80 countries.
These achievements have been driven by bold reforms. The Defence Acquisition Procedure in 2020 gave priority to indigenous procurement. Positive indigenisation lists encouraged domestic manufacturing by reducing import dependence. The SRIJAN portal opened new opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups, while the defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have created modern manufacturing hubs, attracted investment and generated employment.
The journey of the past 12 years shows that aatmanirbharta is not merely an economic policy. It is the foundation of strategic autonomy, technological excellence and national confidence. It is this spirit of swadeshi that is helping Bharat build a stronger, safer and a more self-reliant future.
Recognising that future wars will be driven by technology and innovation, the defence minister declared 2025 as the “Year of Reforms” for the Ministry of Defence. The objective was clear—to simplify procedures, strengthen jointness among the services, accelerate indigenous capability, improve ease of doing business and build a defence ecosystem that is agile, transparent and future-ready. The message was unmistakable: reforms are not a one-time exercise, but a continuous national commitment.
This vision echoes the timeless wisdom of our civilisation. Chanakyaniti reminds us: “Knowledge is the strength of the learned; the armed forces are the strength of the State; enterprise is the strength of the economy; and dedicated service strengthens society.”
The message remains equally relevant today. A strong nation is built not only by soldiers guarding its borders, but also by scientists in laboratories, engineers in factories, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, start-ups, academia and young innovators working together to strengthen national capability. This spirit has given rise to a vibrant defence innovation ecosystem. Through initiatives such as Innovations for Defence Excellence, Acing Development of Innovative Technologies, the Technology Development Fund and DRDO-industry partnerships, hundreds of start-ups and MSMEs are developing drones, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems, quantum technologies and other advanced defence solutions. Defence innovation is no longer confined to government laboratories; it has become a national movement powered by the talent and aspirations of India’s youth.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Modi beautifully captured this spirit while interacting with the young team of Skyroot Aerospace on July 18, 2026. Appreciating their achievement, he said: “Skyroot has accomplished two remarkable things. It has not only planted new milestones in the skies, but has also strengthened the roots on the ground by inspiring India’s youth to dream big. I noticed that your entire team looks to be around 25 to 30 years of age, and that gives me immense happiness. I see this as a kind of ‘Vande Mataram Mission’—to take the glory of Bharat Mata to new heights, to enable the younger generation to benefit from technology, and to inspire them to become creators and leaders in technology.” These words reflect the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat—where innovation, youth and national service come together to build the future.
The success of Operation Sindoor further demonstrated the value of indigenous capability. Systems such as Akash, Akashteer, BrahMos, indigenous drones and integrated air defence networks proved their operational effectiveness. As Singh observed, the operation reflected Bharat’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and showcased the technological strength created through sustained reforms over the past 12 years. It reaffirmed an important national lesson: aatmanirbharta is not merely an economic objective; it is a strategic necessity.
The armed forces themselves have become active partners in this journey. The Indian Air Force has successfully indigenised more than 76,000 defence items, while indigenous repair, maintenance and life-extension programmes have significantly reduced import dependence and enhanced operational readiness.
The defence manufacturing ecosystem has also expanded rapidly. Today, Bharat has 16 defence PSUs, around 500 licensed private defence companies and nearly 17,000 MSMEs supporting indigenous defence production. Defence industrial licences have increased from 258 in 2015 to 834 by March 2026, reflecting growing investor confidence and the rise of a vibrant swadeshi manufacturing ecosystem. Alongside this industrial transformation, Bharat’s defence diplomacy has acquired new depth. Partnerships with the US, France, Russia, Japan, Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increasingly focus on co-development, co-production and technology collaboration. Bharat today is recognised not only as one of the world’s largest defence markets, but also as a trusted strategic partner, an emerging manufacturing hub and a responsible security provider.
The benefits extend well beyond national security. Defence manufacturing is creating high-quality employment, strengthening advanced manufacturing, promoting exports and driving innovation in areas such as aerospace, electronics, AI, advanced materials and semiconductors. Technologies developed for defence are increasingly finding applications across the civilian economy, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
Equally inspiring is the growing participation of women and youth. The successful ‘Samudra Pradakshina’ expedition by nine women officers from the three services aboard the indigenous vessel IASV Triveni symbolised courage, discipline, national unity and the confidence of a rising Bharat. It demonstrated that the journey towards self-reliance is being led not only by institutions, but also by the determination and talent of our young generation.
Spirit of Swadeshi
As Bharat moves towards Viksit Bharat@2047, the goal is no longer confined to meeting domestic defence requirements. The larger aspiration is to emerge as a global centre for defence innovation, design, development and manufacturing. This calls for sustained investment in research, stronger partnerships between the DRDO, academia and industry, deeper MSME participation, faster technology development and continued encouragement to start-ups and young innovators.
Kautilya’s timeless wisdom in the Arthashastra remains as relevant today as it was centuries ago. The prosperity of a nation rests upon good governance, sound institutions and disciplined leadership. In today’s world, that philosophy finds expression in technological self-reliance, strong institutions and indigenous capability.
As Bharat celebrates 80 years of Independence, the achievements of the past 12 years demonstrate that aatmanirbharta is not merely a policy—it is a national resolve. Swadeshi is not about closing our doors to the world; it is about building world-class capabilities at home and engaging globally with confidence. Indigenisation is not simply replacing imports; it is creating knowledge, innovation, manufacturing excellence and strategic autonomy.
That is the spirit of swadeshi. That is the mission of aatmanirbharta. That is the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat And that is the idea of Bharat@80—a nation that draws strength from its civilisation, confidence from its people, leadership from innovation and security from self-reliance, as it marches with determination towards Viksit Bharat@2047.
(Views expressed are personal)
Sanjay Seth Minister Of State For Defence
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)