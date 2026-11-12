Vivaan Kapoor Wins Silver In Doha, Secures India’s Third LA28 Olympic Quota

Vivaan Kapoor won silver in the men's trap final in Doha and secured India's third quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games
India rose to second in the overall medal standings at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Qatar with 13 medals
Kapoor finished level with Kuwait's Abdulrahman Alfaihan on 29 hits before losing the gold medal shoot-off 3-2
Vivaan Kapoor won silver in the men's trap final at the ISSF World Championship Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun in Doha on Thursday, securing India's third quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
The result lifted India to second in the overall medal standings at the ongoing championship in Qatar. India now have 13 medals—two gold, seven silver and four bronze. China lead with 27 medals, including 13 gold, six silver and eight bronze.
India's tally also grew through Ankur Goel's two-medal day in the men's 25m center fire pistol events. The latest results added to a where quota places and podium finishes have come across pistol, rifle and shotgun events.
Quota Path in Doha
India's LA28 quota push in Doha began on 5 November. Jaypal Malviya opened the account by winning silver in the men's 10m air pistol.
The second quota came on Wednesday. Niraj Kumar claimed bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions to add another Olympic place.
Kapoor's silver now makes it three. His podium finish follows those earlier quota-winning performances by Jaypal and Niraj at the same championship.
Trap Final Details
Kapoor pushed all the way. At the Lusail Shooting Complex, he finished level with Kuwait's Abdulrahman Alfaihan at the top of the men's trap final on 29 hits.
The gold went to a shoot-off. Alfaihan edged Kapoor 3-2 in sudden death, while China's Qi Ying took bronze with 22 hits.
India had two shooters in the eight-man medal round after a seven-way tie at 120 out of 125 in qualification. Kapoor took sixth place in the qualification shoot-off after hitting six targets, with rounds of 25, 24, 24, 24 and 23.
Udaivir Singh Jaijee also shot 120, with identical rounds of 25, 24, 24, 24 and 23. He then prevailed in a sudden-death shoot-off (3+0) to grab the eighth and final qualifying spot.
Jaijee finished sixth in the final with 11 hits. He exited behind Great Britain's Nathan Hales, who also had 11, on qualification ranking.
India narrowly missed a team medal. Kapoor (120), Jaijee (120) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (114) finished fourth in the men's trap team event.
The trio totalled 354 across five rounds of 73, 68, 72, 72 and 69. India tied with silver medallists Poland and bronze medallists Czechia, but slipped to fourth on countback because of a lower final-round score.
Kuwait won team gold with 356. Zoravar placed 55th in the individual qualification standings.
Center Fire Double Podium
Goel added another silver for India. He finished second in the men's 25m center fire pistol individual event with 583-19x.
His score came from 292 in the precision stage and 291 in the rapid stage. Latvia's Ernests Erbs won gold with 588-24x, while Czechia's Jindrich Dubovy took bronze with 582-26x.
India then added a team bronze in the same event. Goel combined with Amanpreet Singh and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu for a total of 1727-57x.
Amanpreet finished ninth in the individual standings with 578-19x. Rajkanwar placed 23rd with 566-19x.
Ukraine won team gold with 1735-47x. Republic of Korea finished second with 1731-46x.