Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel Named India’s Flag Bearers For Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will carry the Tricolour for India at the Opening Ceremony in Nagoya on October 18
Bhagat has won six Asian Para Games medals, including two gold and four bronze, from 2014 to 2023
Patel has claimed two Asian Para Games medals, including one silver and one bronze, over the same period
Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead India as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on October 18. The choice pairs two of India’s top para-athletes, whose careers have been marked by strong results, grit and a constant push for sporting success.
Bhagat, among India's most decorated para badminton players, has collected six Asian Para Games medals from 2014 to 2023 — two gold and four bronze. Patel, one of India's leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals over the same period, including one silver and one bronze.
Together, the pair has eight Asian Para Games medals. They will now carry the Tricolour at the front of the Indian contingent as the country launches its campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games, which runs from October 18 to 24, 2026.
Their selection reflects India’s progress in para sport. Leading the contingent will mark the country’s shift from simply taking part to delivering results, and from being seen to being recognised on the world para-sport stage.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will host a Send-Off Ceremony for the Indian contingent on October 8 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, will attend as Chief Guest, while Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, will be Guest of Honour.
Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India, said “It is a matter of immense pride for us to have Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel lead the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony. Both are exceptional champions who have contributed immensely to the growth of Indian para sport. Their journey, achievements and resilience make them fitting representatives of the Indian contingent, and I am confident they will inspire our athletes as they embark on this important campaign.”
Bhavina Patel said “It is a very proud moment for me to be chosen as India's flag bearer. When you carry the Tricolour, you realise that you are representing something much bigger than yourself. I am excited to walk into the Opening Ceremony with Pramod and lead our contingent. I hope all our athletes compete with confidence, enjoy the moment and give their very best for India.”
The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games will bring together para-athletes from across the continent, and India will look to build on its growing success at major international competitions.
When the Indian contingent walks into the Opening Ceremony on October 18, it will be led by two champions who know what it means to wear the Tricolour, compete for India and inspire millions.