Asian Para Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat And Simran Sharma Lead India's Contingent At Opening Ceremony

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 18 October 2026 6:42 pm

The Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony took place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, October 18, officially marking the start of the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event. India's contingent was led by para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma, who served as the country's flag-bearers. The Games will run until October 24, bringing together para-athletes from across Asia to compete in 18 sports, including para athletics, para swimming, para badminton, para powerlifting and boccia. Preliminary competitions in select disciplines began on October 16, ahead of the opening ceremony, with athletes now set to compete for medals across a week of action. The event will conclude with the closing ceremony on October 24.