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Asian Para Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat And Simran Sharma Lead India's Contingent At Opening Ceremony

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The Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony took place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, October 18, officially marking the start of the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event. India's contingent was led by para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma, who served as the country's flag-bearers. The Games will run until October 24, bringing together para-athletes from across Asia to compete in 18 sports, including para athletics, para swimming, para badminton, para powerlifting and boccia. Preliminary competitions in select disciplines began on October 16, ahead of the opening ceremony, with athletes now set to compete for medals across a week of action. The event will conclude with the closing ceremony on October 24.

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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
The Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, marked the official start of the continental multi-sport event on Sunday, October 18. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
Athletes and officials from across Asia gathered in Japan for the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games, which will run until October 24. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
The opening ceremony celebrated the spirit of para-sport, bringing together athletes ready to compete across 18 disciplines at the Asian Para Games 2026. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
A vibrant display of culture and celebration marked the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
The ceremony set the stage for a week of competition, with para-athletes from across Asia preparing to battle for medals. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
The Asian Para Games 2026 will feature competitions across 18 sports, including para athletics, para swimming, para badminton, para powerlifting and boccia. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
The opening ceremony brought the participating nations together ahead of a packed schedule of competition at the Asian Para Games 2026. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
With the opening ceremony complete, athletes turned their focus towards representing their countries at Asia's premier para-sport event. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
Aichi-Nagoya welcomed para-athletes from across the continent as the Asian Para Games 2026 officially got underway. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
India's contingent marches into the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, ready to represent the country on the continental stage. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
Indian para-athletes and officials take part in the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games 2026, which runs from October 18 to 24. | Photo: PCI
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Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony
Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma lead India's contingent as flag-bearers at the Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony in Japan. | Photo: PCI

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