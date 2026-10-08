Para Asian Games Selection Corrupt And Unfair? Shooters Allege Money Demands, Quota Manipulation

Para shooters seek probe into alleged corruption in Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games 2026 selections
They allege 20% kickbacks and manipulation of quota places and scores
PCI denies the charges; shooters warn of High Court action
Para shooters have sought an independent inquiry into alleged financial irregularities, extortion and manipulation in the selection process for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) denying the allegations and stating that the team was selected according to the prescribed criteria.
According to a PTI report, the shooters submitted a representation to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, alleging financial extortion, corruption and violations of Sports Ministry guidelines by PCI officials and members of its Shooting Technical Committee (STC).
The representation alleged that athletes were being asked to pay 20 per cent of their government cash awards as a condition for selection to the national team.
The shooters described the alleged demand as an illegal kickback and claimed that designated committee office-bearers were making it a mandatory requirement for selection.
The athletes also alleged that international quota places were being allocated on financial considerations instead of rankings and performances.
They claimed that two of the 15 international quota places available to India were surrendered after the next-ranked athletes allegedly declined to meet the financial demands.
The shooters further alleged that the selection committee had not followed the criteria prescribed by the Sports Ministry and had manipulated qualifying scores.
They also questioned the replacement of an earlier selection panel, claiming there was no recorded justification for the decision.
The representation also raised questions over the appointment of an individual as a technical expert and Director of Operations. The shooters alleged that the person had no record of participating in an official competitive shooting event.
Sandeep Kumar, a P4 50m free pistol SH1 shooter ranked third in Asia, alleged that there was bias in the selection process. He claimed that Rudrankksh Khandelwal, ranked 14th in Asia, was selected ahead of Akash, the Asian No. 1, and himself.
Sandeep said he was "deeply aggrieved" by what he described as arbitrary decisions and violations of the selection rules.
PCI president Devendra Jhajharia rejected the allegations and said the selections were made transparently and according to the criteria laid down by the Sports Ministry.
"The selection has been done as per the criteria. There has been no discrimination against anyone. The selections are 100 per cent fair and according to the Sports Ministry's guidelines," Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic javelin gold-medallist, told PTI.
Jhajharia also rejected Sandeep's allegation that he had been dropped in favour of a shooter with links to the coach.
"Those are all false allegations," Jhajharia said.
A Sports Ministry source told PTI that the para shooters' genuine grievances would be looked into. However, the source noted that the selection process for the Para Asian Games had already been completed and the team could not be changed at this stage.
The shooters have also indicated that they may pursue legal action if their concerns are not addressed. They are considering approaching the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking a writ of mandamus and a court-monitored investigation.