Para Asian Games Selection Corrupt And Unfair? Shooters Allege Money Demands, Quota Manipulation

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Published at:

Para shooters have sought an independent probe into alleged corruption in the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games 2026 selection process, while PCI president Devendra Jhajharia has rejected the charges

image Prefer on Google
Para Asian Games Selection Corrupt And Unfair? Shooters Allege Money Demands, Quota Manipulation
Para shooters seek probe into alleged corruption in Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games 2026 selections. Photo: PCI
Summary of this article

  • Para shooters seek probe into alleged corruption in Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games 2026 selections

  • They allege 20% kickbacks and manipulation of quota places and scores

  • PCI denies the charges; shooters warn of High Court action

Para shooters have sought an independent inquiry into alleged financial irregularities, extortion and manipulation in the selection process for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) denying the allegations and stating that the team was selected according to the prescribed criteria.

According to a PTI report, the shooters submitted a representation to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, alleging financial extortion, corruption and violations of Sports Ministry guidelines by PCI officials and members of its Shooting Technical Committee (STC).

The Para Asian Games are scheduled to be held from October 18 to 24.

The representation alleged that athletes were being asked to pay 20 per cent of their government cash awards as a condition for selection to the national team.

The shooters described the alleged demand as an illegal kickback and claimed that designated committee office-bearers were making it a mandatory requirement for selection.

The athletes also alleged that international quota places were being allocated on financial considerations instead of rankings and performances.

They claimed that two of the 15 international quota places available to India were surrendered after the next-ranked athletes allegedly declined to meet the financial demands.

Related Content
India National Coach Sport Climbing, Bibhas Ray (left), along with Indian Speed Climbers, Joga Purty(middle), and Deepu Mallesh (right) - Indian Mountaineering Federation
Sachin Chamaria, India's highest-ranked BC3 boccia athlete with his support team. - File
India National Coach Sport Climbing, Bibhas Ray (left), along with Indian Speed Climbers, Joga Purty(middle), and Deepu Mallesh (right) - Indian Mountaineering Federation
Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball - | Photo: X/sai_media

The shooters further alleged that the selection committee had not followed the criteria prescribed by the Sports Ministry and had manipulated qualifying scores.

They also questioned the replacement of an earlier selection panel, claiming there was no recorded justification for the decision.

The representation also raised questions over the appointment of an individual as a technical expert and Director of Operations. The shooters alleged that the person had no record of participating in an official competitive shooting event.

Sandeep Kumar, a P4 50m free pistol SH1 shooter ranked third in Asia, alleged that there was bias in the selection process. He claimed that Rudrankksh Khandelwal, ranked 14th in Asia, was selected ahead of Akash, the Asian No. 1, and himself.

Sandeep said he was "deeply aggrieved" by what he described as arbitrary decisions and violations of the selection rules.

PCI president Devendra Jhajharia rejected the allegations and said the selections were made transparently and according to the criteria laid down by the Sports Ministry.

"The selection has been done as per the criteria. There has been no discrimination against anyone. The selections are 100 per cent fair and according to the Sports Ministry's guidelines," Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic javelin gold-medallist, told PTI.

Jhajharia also rejected Sandeep's allegation that he had been dropped in favour of a shooter with links to the coach.

"Those are all false allegations," Jhajharia said.

A Sports Ministry source told PTI that the para shooters' genuine grievances would be looked into. However, the source noted that the selection process for the Para Asian Games had already been completed and the team could not be changed at this stage.

The shooters have also indicated that they may pursue legal action if their concerns are not addressed. They are considering approaching the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking a writ of mandamus and a court-monitored investigation.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories