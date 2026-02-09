Super Bowl 2026 Celebrities: Jay-Z, Bieber, Federer Lead Star-Studded LX Night

Then came the music. Charlie Puth opened with the national anthem, Brandi Carlile followed with America the Beautiful and Coco Jones delivered Lift Every Voice and Sing, setting an emotional tone before Bad Bunny’s high-octane halftime show lit up the stadium. His set blurred the line between concert and cultural moment, with cameos that amplified the sense that this was not just a sporting event but a gathering of entertainment royalty. What this really showed is how the Super Bowl has evolved. It is no longer simply about who lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is a stage where Hollywood, music legends, sports icons and digital stars converge, turning one Sunday night into a global spectacle that stretches far beyond football.