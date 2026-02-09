Super Bowl 2026 Celebrities: Jay-Z, Bieber, Federer Lead Star-Studded LX Night

Super Bowl 2026 celebrities turned Levi’s Stadium into a Hollywood hotspot as music icons, athletes, and film stars gathered for the Seahawks vs Patriots showdown at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

A-Listers at Super Bowl 2026
A-Listers at Super Bowl 2026 Photo: Instagram
  • Super Bowl 2026 celebrities filled Levi’s Stadium.

  • Jay-Z, Bieber, Federer among major attendees.

  • Bad Bunny led the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Super Bowl 2026 celebrities ensured that the action at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara extended far beyond the field. As the Seattle Seahawks faced the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX, the stands looked like an awards show, with A-list names turning up for football’s biggest night.

A night where football met full-blown celebrity fever at Levi’s Stadium

Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium was less a game night and more a full-scale pop culture summit. Beyond the Seahawks-Patriots face-off, the stadium turned into a live showcase of music, film, fashion, and sport colliding in real time. Chris Pratt didn’t just watch from the stands; he stepped onto the field to introduce the Seahawks, while Jon Bon Jovi did the honours for the Patriots, giving the pre-kickoff ceremony a rock-concert charge. Green Day brought Bay Area pride to the opening moments, grounding the spectacle in local identity before the global spotlight fully took over.

Then came the music. Charlie Puth opened with the national anthem, Brandi Carlile followed with America the Beautiful and Coco Jones delivered Lift Every Voice and Sing, setting an emotional tone before Bad Bunny’s high-octane halftime show lit up the stadium. His set blurred the line between concert and cultural moment, with cameos that amplified the sense that this was not just a sporting event but a gathering of entertainment royalty. What this really showed is how the Super Bowl has evolved. It is no longer simply about who lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is a stage where Hollywood, music legends, sports icons and digital stars converge, turning one Sunday night into a global spectacle that stretches far beyond football.

A-List celebrities at Super Bowl LX

Jay-Z attended with Blue Ivy Carter, while Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted enjoying the game from their seats. Roger Federer watched from the sidelines, and Chris Pratt, a longtime Seahawks fan, proudly backed his team. Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce, Travis Scott, Emma Roberts, Ciara, and Russell Wilson were also among the high-profile guests.

Other celebrity sightings included Kendall Jenner with 21 Savage, Jon Bon Jovi, Kevin Costner, Daniel Radcliffe, Rob Lowe, and J Balvin. Athletes such as Carmelo Anthony and NFL legends Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning added to the star power inside the stadium.

Bad Bunny’s set featured appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, while Cardi B, Karol G and Jessica Alba were seen during the performance. The blend of sport and spectacle cemented Super Bowl LX as one of the most star-studded editions in recent memory.

