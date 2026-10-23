The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around Kalindi Kunj stood at 267, falling in the ‘Poor’ category under the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national air quality classification. The reading indicates that prolonged exposure to the prevailing air pollution may cause breathing discomfort to most people, according to the CPCB’s health-impact guidance. The figure should be read as a location-specific reading rather than the AQI for the entire national capital.