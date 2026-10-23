Kalindi Kunj recorded an AQI of 267, placing the area in the ‘Poor’ category under India’s national air quality index.
The CPCB warns that prolonged exposure to air in this category can cause breathing discomfort to most people.
AQI readings can vary across Delhi’s monitoring stations, making location-specific measurements and observation times important when assessing air quality.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around Kalindi Kunj stood at 267, falling in the ‘Poor’ category under the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national air quality classification. The reading indicates that prolonged exposure to the prevailing air pollution may cause breathing discomfort to most people, according to the CPCB’s health-impact guidance. The figure should be read as a location-specific reading rather than the AQI for the entire national capital.
What Does an AQI of 267 Mean?
India’s national AQI scale divides air quality into six categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderate, Poor, Very Poor and Severe. An AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘Poor’ category, while readings between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘Very Poor’. The ‘Severe’ category covers readings between 401 and 500. Kalindi Kunj’s reported reading of 267 therefore places the area in the Poor category, below the Very Poor threshold.
The CPCB warns that prolonged exposure to air in the Poor category can cause breathing discomfort to most people. The impact may be particularly concerning for people with existing respiratory conditions, as well as children and older adults. Residents can reduce prolonged outdoor exertion when pollution levels are elevated and follow official advisories issued by health and pollution-control authorities.
How Is Delhi’s Air Quality Measured?
The AQI is calculated using measurements of several air pollutants, including particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, ammonia and lead. Individual pollutant concentrations are converted into sub-indices, and the overall AQI reflects the highest relevant pollutant sub-index. This allows authorities to communicate complex air-quality data through a single number and category.
Air quality can vary significantly between neighbourhoods and monitoring stations, which means a reading from Kalindi Kunj may differ from measurements recorded elsewhere in Delhi. The CPCB and its partner agencies publish station-level data through the national air-quality monitoring network. Checking the monitoring station, observation time and latest available reading is important when assessing local conditions.
The reported AQI of 267 places Kalindi Kunj in the Poor category, highlighting the need for residents to remain aware of local pollution levels.