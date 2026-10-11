Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh pacer to claim a Test hat-trick against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi
He dismissed Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in the 83rd over to complete the historic feat
Mahmud finished with 5/55 as Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out for 240, taking a 106-run first-innings lead
Hasan Mahmud delivered a landmark performance for Bangladesh on Sunday, becoming the first fast bowler from the country to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.
The right-arm seamer achieved the feat against Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi, claiming three wickets in the 83rd over of the opposition's first innings.
The breakthrough came when Mahmud bowled Ismat Alam to open the sequence. Qais Ahmad was his next victim, edging a delivery through to wicketkeeper Litton Das, who completed the catch.
Mahmud then appealed for a leg-before-wicket dismissal against Zia-ur-Rehman, but the on-field umpire initially turned it down.
Bangladesh opted for a review, and ball-tracking confirmed the delivery would have struck off-stump, completing the hat-trick.
With this achievement, Mahmud became the third Bangladesh bowler to register a Test hat-trick. Alok Kapali had set the record for the country against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003, before Sohag Gazi took three wickets in successive deliveries against New Zealand in Chittagong in 2013.
Both previous instances involved spinners, making Mahmud's feat particularly significant for Bangladesh's pace-bowling history.
The 26-year-old has continued to establish himself in the Test side since making his debut in 2024. His latest performance adds to his growing reputation, following a five-wicket haul against Pakistan earlier in his career.
Bangladesh have historically depended on their spinners to make breakthroughs, especially on pitches that offer turn.
However, the emergence of pacers such as Mahmud reflects the team's efforts to build a more versatile bowling attack capable of challenging opponents across conditions.
Test hat-tricks are uncommon, and Mahmud's achievement puts him in the company of several prominent fast bowlers, including Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad and Jasprit Bumrah, who have also taken three wickets off consecutive deliveries in the format.
Mahmud ended Afghanistan's first innings with figures of 5/55 as Bangladesh dismissed the opposition for 240.
The visitors secured a 106-run first-innings lead, with Mahmud's five-wicket haul and historic hat-trick standing out as the major highlights of the day's play.