Afghanistan Pace Attack Hits Back As Bangladesh End Day One Of One-Off Test On 317/8 In Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh closed day one of the only Test against Afghanistan on 317 for eight in Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Saleem, Yamin Ahmadzai and Ismat Alam shared seven of the eight wickets to fall
Tanzid Hasan made 83 off 71 balls and added 124 with Shadman Islam for the opening stand
Bangladesh finished day one in Abu Dhabi on 317 for eight on October 9, 2026, after Afghanistan’s pace attack fought back late in the only Test. Mohammad Saleem, Yamin Ahmadzai and Ismat Alam shared seven of the eight wickets to fall, while Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das all made fifties.
Saleem targeted a shorter length after lunch, Ahmadzai found success with fuller deliveries and Ismat kept a tight line before dismissing both set batters, Tanzid and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, as he forced mistakes from each. Yamin Ahmadzai struck twice in the second session.
Tanzid's Opening Charge
Tanzid was Bangladesh’s enforcer in the first session, making 83 off 71 balls with eight fours and four sixes. He helped build a 124-run opening stand with the steadier Shadman Islam.
A century looked within reach until Ismat Alam caught him behind. Tanzid had used his feet superbly, repeatedly taking the fast bowlers over the off side.
He also sliced one shot over point and hit a blazing six over extra cover off Ahmadzai. Against the spinners Zia-ur-Rehman and Hashmatullah Shahidi, he sent three more sixes down the ground.
Afghanistan's Fightback After Lunch
Shadman and Litton Das each reached fifty around Bangladesh’s brief wobble. The innings then slipped from 221 for two to three wickets down for four runs in the second session.
Shadman later added 60 with Mominul Haque for the second wicket. He brought up his ninth Test fifty before falling to Saleem’s short ball for 67 off 111 deliveries. Ahmadzai then removed Mominul for 39.
Ahmadzai followed that with a yorker that dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had struck the ball cleanly up to that point, then edged Qais Ahmed for 29.
Late Partnerships Hold Up
The sixth-wicket stand between Litton and Mehidy Hasan Miraz was worth 62 after the collapse. Mehidy stayed conservative, scoring 24 off 67 balls and managing only one boundary.
Litton’s 53 off 89 balls, with four boundaries, was his return to runs after ducks in his previous three Test innings in Australia. Ahmadzai then took a diving catch near the fine-leg boundary just before the new ball was due, and Saleem cleaned up Hasan Mahmud with a yorker in the same over.
Notable Shotmaking In Brief
He ultimately fell short of Tamim Iqbal’s Bangladesh mark for the most runs in a Test’s first session. Tamim made 86 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019.