Ali Merchant Talks About Organising Iftaar At Ajmer Sharif Dargah For 100 People

Actor Ali Merchant organised a heartfelt iftaar gathering for 100 people at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Instagram
Ali Merchant with his Wife
The actor said Ramadan is all about becoming a better person and he tries his best by setting goals for himself.

Ali shared, "I got in touch with a devout at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, who helped us plan and execute the iftaar for everyone. It was a balanced meal which is perfect to break the fast. Everyone sat over dastarkhwan on the floor to enjoy their meal. It was a very wholesome experience.”

For Ali, the experience is fulfilling.

The actor said: "It does feel soul-satisfying. Ramadan is all about becoming a better person and I try my best by setting goals for myself and fulfilling them.”

Ali said that his religion is all about doing charity and living a simple life, he explained: "My religion is all about doing charity always and living a simple life. Ramzan is the best opportunity to bring about these changes in your life.”

“Providing food and water for the ones fasting is a privilege for me as I was able to serve the believers.”

As Ali celebrates his first Ramadan after marriage, he spends time with his partner by sharing sehri and breaking the fast together.

"Getting up every morning to have the sehri together and breaking the fast together is the best feeling ever. Having the love of your life with you, during such a pious time of the year is a wonderful feeling.”

