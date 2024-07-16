'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivam Khajuria REACTS To Getting Replaced By Romit Raaj

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is one of the longest-running shows on television. It has a huge fan base. Many actors have come and gone but the show hasn't lost its charm and viewership. The news of actor Romit Raaj replacing Shivam Khajuria who played Rohit Poddar in 'YRKKH', took everyone by surprise. In an interview, Shivam opened up about being replaced on the show.
In an interview with Times Now, Shivam Khajuria said that he was aware of the replacement and was kept in the loop by the production house regarding the development on the show. He also confirmed to soon return with a new project.
Shivam said that producer Rajan Sir has planned something good for him. He said he is going to miss his character, Rohit. He wishes people would give the same amount of love to the new actor as they did to him. He also assured to soon give his fans the good news (about his upcoming project).
Earlier, there were reports that Rajan Shahi would be returning with a new love story for Star Plus under his banner Directors' Kut Productions. It was reported that the new love story would feature two actors. Shivam Khajuria was said to have uditioned for the lead hero's role. Now, with his statement, it is clear that he will return to television with a new show of Rajan Shahi.
Talking about the current track of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', it's about Armaan and Abhira confessing their love for each other. Kaveri suffers a heart attack, and the family members will be seen blaming them. The latest update of 'YRKKH' is that Kaveri is going to leave the house after Armaan decides to remarry Abhira. She tells Armaan she won’t come in between him and Abhira and allows him to do a grand wedding and perform all the rituals with Abhira. Armaan begs Kaveri to accept Abhira as her daughter-in-law but she refuses and gives Armaan an option to choose either her or Abhira. Armaan doesn't leave Abhira's side.