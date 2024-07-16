'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivam Khajuria REACTS To Getting Replaced By Romit Raaj

Talking about the current track of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', it's about Armaan and Abhira confessing their love for each other. Kaveri suffers a heart attack, and the family members will be seen blaming them. The latest update of 'YRKKH' is that Kaveri is going to leave the house after Armaan decides to remarry Abhira. She tells Armaan she won’t come in between him and Abhira and allows him to do a grand wedding and perform all the rituals with Abhira. Armaan begs Kaveri to accept Abhira as her daughter-in-law but she refuses and gives Armaan an option to choose either her or Abhira. Armaan doesn't leave Abhira's side.

