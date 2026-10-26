Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Asian Champions Trophy 2026 starts on October 27 in Jalandhar, Punjab, with defending champions India aiming to retain the men’s hockey title at home. Six teams will compete across Jalandhar and Mohali, with the final scheduled for November 5

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Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming
India's Sukhjeet Singh, 34, celebrates a goal with teammates during a men's semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary of this article

  • Asian Champions Trophy 2026 starts on October 27 in Jalandhar, with India defending their title on home soil

  • The 10-day men’s hockey tournament ends with the final on November 5 in Mohali

  • Six teams — India, Malaysia, Japan, Republic of Korea, China and Bangladesh — will compete in the event

The Asian Champions Trophy 2026 starts on October 27 in Jalandhar, with defending champions India looking to continue their winning run at home. The 10-day men's hockey tournament ends with the final on November 5.

The event brings together six of Asia’s leading sides and comes after India’s latest continental success.

Teams and Format

Six teams are in the field. India, Malaysia, Japan, Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China and Bangladesh will compete across two venues in Punjab.

The competition uses a single round-robin format. Each side will play five league matches before the standings determine the semi-final line-up.

The top four teams will move into the knockouts. The side that finishes first will meet the fourth-placed team in the opening semi-final, while the teams in second and third places will face each other in the other last-four match.

Venues and Schedule

Jalandhar will stage the league phase. All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium from October 27 to November 2.

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India's Sukhjeet Singh, right, vies for ball control with Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem during the men's hockey semi-final match between India and Pakistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India's flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Kumar walk with teammates into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
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The event then shifts to Mohali. The Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium will host the classification match and the semi-finals on November 4.

The bronze-medal match and final will be played there on November 5. The tournament also has three rest days—October 28, October 31 and November 3.

India's Title Pedigree

India enter the tournament in strong form. The team won gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where it defended the continental title for the first time.

That recent run adds to a strong record in this event. India are the most successful side in Asian Champions Trophy history with five titles.

India won the inaugural edition in 2011 and then lifted the trophy in 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. The 2018 title was shared with Pakistan after the final was washed out.

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Full Schedule

DateTimeEvent / Fixture
October 27, Tuesday1:00 PMMalaysia vs China
October 27, Tuesday3:15 PMJapan vs South Korea
October 27, Tuesday5:30 PMOpening Ceremony
October 27, Tuesday7:00 PMIndia vs Bangladesh
October 29, Thursday2:30 PMMalaysia vs South Korea
October 29, Thursday4:45 PMBangladesh vs Japan
October 29, Thursday7:00 PMIndia vs China
October 30, Friday2:30 PMBangladesh vs Malaysia
October 30, Friday4:45 PMSouth Korea vs China
October 30, Friday7:00 PMJapan vs India
November 1, Sunday2:30 PMSouth Korea vs Bangladesh
November 1, Sunday4:45 PMChina vs Japan
November 1, Sunday7:00 PMMalaysia vs India
November 2, Monday2:30 PMChina vs Bangladesh
November 2, Monday4:45 PMJapan vs Malaysia
November 2, Monday7:00 PMIndia vs South Korea
November 4, Wednesday2:00 PMFifth-place match (5th vs 6th)
November 4, Wednesday4:30 PMSemi-final 1 (1st vs 4th)
November 4, Wednesday7:00 PMSemi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
November 5, Thursday4:30 PMBronze-medal match
November 5, Thursday7:00 PMFinal

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Live Streaming Details

Hockey enthusiasts in India can stream the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 live online via the JioHotstar platform. For television viewers, the tournament will be broadcast live across the country on the Star Sports Select 2 TV channel.

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