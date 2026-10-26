Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Asian Champions Trophy 2026 starts on October 27 in Jalandhar, with India defending their title on home soil
The 10-day men’s hockey tournament ends with the final on November 5 in Mohali
Six teams — India, Malaysia, Japan, Republic of Korea, China and Bangladesh — will compete in the event
The Asian Champions Trophy 2026 starts on October 27 in Jalandhar, with defending champions India looking to continue their winning run at home. The 10-day men's hockey tournament ends with the final on November 5.
The event brings together six of Asia’s leading sides and comes after India’s latest continental success.
Teams and Format
Six teams are in the field. India, Malaysia, Japan, Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China and Bangladesh will compete across two venues in Punjab.
The competition uses a single round-robin format. Each side will play five league matches before the standings determine the semi-final line-up.
The top four teams will move into the knockouts. The side that finishes first will meet the fourth-placed team in the opening semi-final, while the teams in second and third places will face each other in the other last-four match.
Venues and Schedule
Jalandhar will stage the league phase. All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium from October 27 to November 2.
The event then shifts to Mohali. The Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium will host the classification match and the semi-finals on November 4.
The bronze-medal match and final will be played there on November 5. The tournament also has three rest days—October 28, October 31 and November 3.
India's Title Pedigree
India enter the tournament in strong form. The team won gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where it defended the continental title for the first time.
That recent run adds to a strong record in this event. India are the most successful side in Asian Champions Trophy history with five titles.
India won the inaugural edition in 2011 and then lifted the trophy in 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. The 2018 title was shared with Pakistan after the final was washed out.
Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Full Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Event / Fixture
|October 27, Tuesday
|1:00 PM
|Malaysia vs China
|October 27, Tuesday
|3:15 PM
|Japan vs South Korea
|October 27, Tuesday
|5:30 PM
|Opening Ceremony
|October 27, Tuesday
|7:00 PM
|India vs Bangladesh
|October 29, Thursday
|2:30 PM
|Malaysia vs South Korea
|October 29, Thursday
|4:45 PM
|Bangladesh vs Japan
|October 29, Thursday
|7:00 PM
|India vs China
|October 30, Friday
|2:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs Malaysia
|October 30, Friday
|4:45 PM
|South Korea vs China
|October 30, Friday
|7:00 PM
|Japan vs India
|November 1, Sunday
|2:30 PM
|South Korea vs Bangladesh
|November 1, Sunday
|4:45 PM
|China vs Japan
|November 1, Sunday
|7:00 PM
|Malaysia vs India
|November 2, Monday
|2:30 PM
|China vs Bangladesh
|November 2, Monday
|4:45 PM
|Japan vs Malaysia
|November 2, Monday
|7:00 PM
|India vs South Korea
|November 4, Wednesday
|2:00 PM
|Fifth-place match (5th vs 6th)
|November 4, Wednesday
|4:30 PM
|Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th)
|November 4, Wednesday
|7:00 PM
|Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
|November 5, Thursday
|4:30 PM
|Bronze-medal match
|November 5, Thursday
|7:00 PM
|Final
Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Live Streaming Details
Hockey enthusiasts in India can stream the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 live online via the JioHotstar platform. For television viewers, the tournament will be broadcast live across the country on the Star Sports Select 2 TV channel.