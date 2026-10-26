Scorer Decides Result! Jharkhand Cricket Association Writes to BCCI Over Alleged Error In Nagpur

Jharkhand Cricket Association has complained to the BCCI about an alleged scoring mistake in the Women’s Under-19 match against Uttarakhand
The dispute centres on the final over at the Amritbai Daga College ground in Nagpur, where Jharkhand lost by one run
JCA says the official scorer did not add a completed run after a run-out at 19.4 overs
Jharkhand Cricket Association has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to complain that an official scorer did not add one run in the final over of the chase against Uttarakhand in the Women’s Under-19 tournament.
The association stated that the missing run was the margin of defeat in Nagpur. Uttarakhand, batting first last Tuesday, scored 134 for 6. Jharkhand ended on 133 all out at the final ball of its innings. The loss sent Jharkhand out of the tournament.
JCA’s complaint centres on the final over. It stated that the disputed call denied Jharkhand at least a tie and changed the result of the match.
Last-Over Dispute
Jharkhand’s version is specific. The association stated that at 19.4 overs, one of its batters was run out while trying to complete a second run.
JCA stated that the official scorer recorded only the run-out and did not count the first run that had already been completed. That meant no run was added to Jharkhand’s total.
The association also stated that the scorer handling the scoreboard at the ground did add that run. According to JCA, the players accepted that updated tally during the chase.
Match Situation In Nagpur
The equation was tight. Uttarakhand had made 134 for 6 batting first last Tuesday at the Amritbai Daga College ground in Nagpur.
Jharkhand believed they needed 2 runs to win and 1 to tie. The side was then left stunned when it lost by 1 run despite completing a single on the final ball before the run-out.
Players challenged the scorer at the ground after the finish. But the scorer did not change his position, according to the complaint.
Official Complaint Details
A Jharkhand official described the association’s case in detail while explaining why the team could not get the result altered on the field.
“The scoreboard at the far end had the updated score after each ball but the main scorer forgot to add one run which cost us a tie. We requested the scorer to make the correction but he didn’t. As per the rule, umpires have to go by the scorer and not at the person doing scoring at the scoreboard,” a Jharkhand official told this paper.
The complaint to the BCCI rests on that point. JCA’s argument is that the main scorer’s entry, rather than the stadium scoreboard, decided the match and ended Jharkhand’s campaign.