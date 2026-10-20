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Ben Treloar To Officiate In Ranji Trophy, Parashar Joshi In Sheffield Shield Under New BCCI-CA Exchange Program

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

BCCI and Cricket Australia have begun their umpire exchange programme, with Australian umpire Ben Treloar set to officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches in India and Indian umpire Parashar Joshi travelling to Australia for two Sheffield Shield games. and one One Day Cup fixture.

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Ben Treloar to Officiate in Ranji Trophy, Parashar Joshi
Ben Treloar to Officiate in Ranji Trophy, Parashar Joshi
Summary of this article

  • Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches in India

  • Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will stand in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture in Australia

  • Joshi’s Australia programme begins with Queensland vs Tasmania at the Gabba from 11-14 November

Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches in India while Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will travel to Australia to stand in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture.

The initiative aims to provide both officials with an opportunity to gain international exposure and experience by officiating in domestic cricket tournaments in each other's countries.

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Treloar has officiated in 30 First-Class matches, 20 List A matches and 39 Big Bash League games. He has also stood in two Women's One Day Internationals and four Women's T20 Internationals.

Away from the field, he serves as Cricket New South Wales' Umpire Education Officer, helping develop the next generation of match officials. His contribution to umpire education has been recognised with four George Borwick Memorial Awards from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

In India, Treloar will stand in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat from 18-21 October before taking charge of Mumbai's game against Haryana from 26-29 October.

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Joshi in Australia

Joshi arrives in Australia with an impressive domestic record. He has officiated in 19 First-Class matches across the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, 32 List A matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy and 40 T20 matches, including appointments in the Indian Premier League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His Australian programme opens with Queensland's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the Gabba from 11-14 November. He will then officiate the same teams' One Day Cup fixture at the venue on 16 November before completing the programme in the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Queensland at the SCG from 22-25 November.

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