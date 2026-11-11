Marnus Labuschagne's Struggles Continue As Test Snub Followed By Another Batting Failure | Watch

Marnus Labuschagne scores just 12 runs against Tasmania in his Sheffield Shield return
Riley Meredith dismisses the Queensland batter for 12 off 36 deliveries
Labuschagne was recently dropped from Australia's plans for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand
Marnus Labuschagne endured a disappointing return to domestic cricket after being left out of Australia's plans for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The Queensland batter managed just 12 runs in the first innings of his Sheffield Shield 2026-27 encounter against Tasmania at the Gabba on Wednesday, November 11.
The 32-year-old was looking to make an immediate statement following his omission, but his stay at the crease lasted only 36 deliveries. His latest dismissal has added to concerns surrounding his recent batting form, with the former world No. 1 now facing the challenge of rebuilding his case for an international comeback.
Marnus Labuschagne Falls for 12 in First Innings Against Tasmania
Queensland captain Marnus Labuschagne walked out to bat at No. 3 after his team lost their opening wicket against Tasmania. He initially looked positive, striking a boundary off his first delivery and showing some intent at the crease.
However, his innings ended shortly after lunch when Tasmania pacer Riley Meredith dismissed him for 12 off 36 balls.
Meredith bowled a delivery outside the off stump, tempting Labuschagne into playing an expansive drive away from his body. The Queensland batter failed to get into the right position, producing an outside edge that was comfortably collected by wicketkeeper Jake Doran.
Labuschagne appeared visibly frustrated following his dismissal and was seen kicking his helmet while walking back to the dressing room.
Why Was Marnus Labuschagne Dropped From Australia's Test Squad?
Australia chief selector George Bailey recently confirmed that Labuschagne would not be considered for the upcoming four-Test home series against New Zealand, beginning December 9.
The decision followed an extended lean patch, particularly during Australia's recent tour of South Africa, where he managed just 131 runs in three Tests at an average of 21.83.
Labuschagne has now gone 49 Test innings without scoring a century, with his last hundred coming against England during the 2023 Ashes.
Who Could Replace Labuschagne at No. 3?
Australia have several options to fill the vacant batting position. Cameron Green could be considered for the No. 3 role, while Queensland youngster Jack Clayton, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney are also potential candidates.
Labuschagne, however, has previously bounced back from an international setback through domestic cricket, scoring consecutive Sheffield Shield centuries in 2025 to earn his Test recall.
He will now hope to repeat that response and put himself back in contention for Australia's future assignments.