Hockey India Rejects Pakistan’s Neutral Venue Request For Asian Champions Trophy In Punjab

Pakistan asked the Asian Hockey Federation to move the Asian Champions Trophy to neutral ground for uninterrupted participation
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said there will be no change in venue and Pakistan must come to India or sit out
The tournament is scheduled in Mohali and Jalandhar in Punjab from October 27 to November 5
Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to shift the Asian Champions Trophy to neutral ground so it could participate without interruption. Hockey India stated that the event will remain in India. Pakistan now faces a simple choice: travel to India for the tournament or sit it out.
Pakistan made the move after deciding not to travel to India, saying the bilateral climate was "sensitive". Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also a vice-president of the Asian Hockey Federation, told PTI the proposal would not be taken up and the venue would not change.
"No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy they will have to come to India," Singh told PTI.
Pakistan's Neutral Venue Demand
The Pakistan Hockey Federation said it wanted the men's continental event, set for Mohali and Jalandhar in Punjab from October 27 to November 5, to have a neutral venue so its participation could be uninterrupted and full. Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he had asked for the whole tournament, or Pakistan's games alone, to be shifted to neutral territory.
Wani said the demand was tied to bilateral tensions and security worries. "The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.
He added that Pakistan remained fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and to the promotion of hockey globally beyond the political dispute. "We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said.
Wani then urged the federation to accept the proposal. "We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."
Hockey India Response
Hockey India rejected the request. Singh, who also holds an AHF vice-president post, told PTI there would be no venue change and that Pakistan's proposal would not be considered.
That response ended any relocation hopes for the Punjab event. It also reinforced Hockey India's position that the tournament will stay at the originally designated venue.
Singh also mentioned replacement options if Pakistan stayed away. When asked about a stand-in team, he told PTI: "We have two teams in Bangladesh and Oman who can take Pakistan's place."
Travel Clearance Dispute
A separate dispute surfaced over whether Pakistan had clearance to travel, coming just a few hours after a senior PHF official told PTI the government had not approved the national team's trip to India, as earlier claimed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
That contradicted earlier comments from Mann. He had said Pakistan's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy was confirmed.
Singh had also confirmed Pakistan's participation alongside Mann. Mann argued that India's sports policy allowed Pakistan to play in multinational events held in the country.
Past Withdrawal History
Pakistan has withdrawn before: it pulled out of the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup, citing security concerns.
That record now shadows the Asian Champions Trophy. The field includes India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea.