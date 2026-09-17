India Crush Afghanistan By 127 Runs In 3rd T20I To Complete 3-0 Whitewash

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India completed a 3-0 T20I series whitewash over Afghanistan with a dominant 127-run victory in Delhi. Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking 30-ball century and Sanju Samson's half-century propelled India to 221/7, before Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each to bowl Afghanistan out for 94

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India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan with a dominant 127-run victory in Delhi. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan with a dominant 127-run victory in Delhi

  • Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century (108 off 34) alongside Sanju Samson's 50 to post 221/7

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets each as India bowled Afghanistan out for 94

Abhishek Sharma recorded the fastest-ever century for an Indian and third quickest overall as his team crushed Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep at New Delhi on Thursday.

After putting on 221/7 on board, riding on Abhishek's 34-ball 108 and Sanju Samson's 50, the 'visiting side' India bowled Afghanistan out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Abhishek's third century in T20Is — from only 30 balls — was not only the fastest ever for any Indian but also the quickest for any batter from full member countries.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (3/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) were the pick among Indian bowlers, while Axar Patel also took two wickets.

Brief scores: India 221/7 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 50, Abhishek Sharma 108; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/27) beat Afghanistan 94 in 14.1 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 25; Nitish Kumar Reddy 3/25, Ravi Bishnoi 3/26) by 127 runs.

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