India Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Hockey Final Live Streaming: Preview, When & Where To Watch

India face Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final in Mohali on Thursday, November 5
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. eye a record-extending sixth title after an unbeaten run and an 8-1 semi-final win over South Korea
Japan booked their place in the final after beating Malaysia in a penalty shootout; match starts at 7:00 PM IST
Defending champions India will take on Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final on Thursday, November 5, with Harmanpreet Singh and Co. aiming to extend their record as the most successful team in the tournament's history.
The summit clash will be played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.
India head into the final on the back of an emphatic 8-1 victory over South Korea in Wednesday's semi-final. The hosts have been in formidable form throughout the competition, winning all five of their league-stage matches before cruising into the title clash.
Their attacking prowess has been particularly impressive, with Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scoring braces against Korea, while Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad also found the net.
However, Japan are unlikely to be easy opponents. They have emerged as India's closest challengers in the tournament and were the only side to seriously trouble the hosts during the league stage.
Although India eventually secured a 4-1 victory in that encounter, Japan's aggressive pressing and ability to disrupt their opponents' rhythm offered a glimpse of the challenge they could pose in the final.
Japan booked their place in the summit clash after beating Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in their semi-final. They will now look to produce another disciplined performance and deny India a sixth Asian Champions Trophy crown.
For Harmanpreet's side, the stakes are equally significant. Having already secured Asian Games gold and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India will be eager to finish their 2026 campaign with another continental title.
A victory would also make them six-time champions, further extending their lead at the top of the competition's honours list.
With home support behind them and a title to defend, India will start as favourites, but Japan have already demonstrated that they have the tactical discipline to make this a closely fought contest.
All You Need To Know About India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final
When and where will the India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final take place?
The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final between India and Japan will be played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
What time will the India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final begin?
The final between India and Japan is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final?
The India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2 channel in India.
How can fans watch the India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final online in India?
The India vs Japan final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India, from 7:00 PM IST onwards.