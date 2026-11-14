Viktor An, formerly Ahn Hyun-soo, will appear on Speed Queen.
The sports reality show premieres on November 25.
Online backlash in South Korea has focused on An’s Russian nationality and past decision to give up Korean citizenship.
Former Olympic short track star Viktor An, formerly known as Ahn Hyun-soo, is back on Korean TV, seven years after leaving domestic television. The announcement drew an immediate wave of online criticism after years away from the local spotlight.
Why is Viktor An facing backlash?
According to TV Chosun, An will join the sports reality show Speed Queen as a "hidden coach". The show premieres on November 25. For An, who has stayed out of public view since January 2019, the assignment brings him back into the Korean spotlight under intense scrutiny.
Online communities and social media users questioned why a former South Korean athlete who later took Russian nationality and gave up Korean citizenship should guide athletes chasing national team places. The controversy has again pushed old arguments over national identity, sporting loyalty and public sentiment into view.
According to a report in The Korea Times, one online user wrote, "Why would the network cast someone with Russian nationality when there are plenty of other great Korean short track athletes?" Another asked, "Does he have the right to coach athletes striving for the national team?" Some also targeted the producers for "prioritising sensationalism over public sentiment" in posts shared across Korean online communities and social media.
Some viewers back the choice
A section of social media users have backed An, saying his results should be judged apart from politics, and said he is one of the all-time greats in sports.
About Speed Queen show
The show follows young athletes training for national team selection trials. A brief teaser also shows An’s appearance, making the casting more sensitive. An’s ties with Korean fans have been fraught for years.
Chun Lee-kyung, a retired short track skater and four-time Olympic gold medalist, is on the coaching panel. Kim A-rang, a former short track skater who now works as a broadcaster and sports commentator, is also part of it.
Who is Viktor An?
An won three gold medals for South Korea at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics before becoming a Russian citizen in 2011 after disputes with the domestic skating union. He later won another three gold medals for Russia at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. After retiring from competitive racing in 2020, An served as a coach. He was also on the staff of the Chinese national short track team during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.