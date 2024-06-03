Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 51 years of their marital bliss today, June 3. From fans to celebs, everyone is pouring in their wishes for the couple. Amitabh and Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her grandparents with a priceless throwback pic.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Navya shared a monochrome pic of her grandparents and wrote, "51 years, Happy anniversary'' and added a red heart emoji.
Have a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's anniversary post for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan here.
Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot in 1973. In 1974, they welcomed their daughter Shweta Bachchan, and in 1976, Abhishek Bachchan was born.
They worked together in movies like 'Guddi', 'Mili', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bansi Birju', 'Abhimaan', 'Sholay', 'Silsila', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Zanjeer' and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.
During the 52nd Filmfare Awards, Mr Bachchan had revealed why he wanted to marry Jaya Bachchan. He spoke about it when he went to the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his better half. He said he liked her "bubbly, energetic, and full of life" personality.
In his speech, Big B said, "She did her first film called Guddi. I was there as her leading man, momentarily. Ten days into the shooting, I was asked to leave and she continued (the movie) with someone else. Subsequently, I worked in several films with her.''
He added that Jaya has worked with him in the maximum number of films as a leading lady. ''She became the girl next door.. this bubbly, energetic, full of life... away from conventional leading ladies. That's when I decided I need to marry her,'' said the veteran actor.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' that had Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.