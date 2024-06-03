Art & Entertainment

On Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary, Navya Naveli Wishes Her Grandparents With A Priceless Throwback Pic

Amitabh and Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wished the couple with a priceless throwback pic.

Instagram
Navya Naveli wishes Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on wedding anniversary Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 51 years of their marital bliss today, June 3. From fans to celebs, everyone is pouring in their wishes for the couple. Amitabh and Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her grandparents with a priceless throwback pic.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Navya shared a monochrome pic of her grandparents and wrote, "51 years, Happy anniversary'' and added a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's anniversary post for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan here.

Navya Naveli Nandas anniversary post for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda's anniversary post for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot in 1973. In 1974, they welcomed their daughter Shweta Bachchan, and in 1976, Abhishek Bachchan was born.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchans combined net worth
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's combined net worth Photo: Instagram
info_icon

They worked together in movies like 'Guddi', 'Mili', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bansi Birju', 'Abhimaan', 'Sholay', 'Silsila', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Zanjeer' and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.

During the 52nd Filmfare Awards, Mr Bachchan had revealed why he wanted to marry Jaya Bachchan. He spoke about it when he went to the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his better half. He said he liked her "bubbly, energetic, and full of life" personality.

In his speech, Big B said, "She did her first film called Guddi. I was there as her leading man, momentarily. Ten days into the shooting, I was asked to leave and she continued (the movie) with someone else. Subsequently, I worked in several films with her.''

He added that Jaya has worked with him in the maximum number of films as a leading lady. ''She became the girl next door.. this bubbly, energetic, full of life... away from conventional leading ladies. That's when I decided I need to marry her,'' said the veteran actor.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' that had Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  2. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  3. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  4. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  5. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Lose Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  4. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
  5. Copa America 2024: Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Reveals His Plans, Shares Messi Update
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals