Dhurandhar was shut out of the Grammy 2027 nominations.
Shashwat Sachdev's soundtrack missed out on all eight categories it was pushing for.
Devan Ekambaram and Susha’s Tamil track Varuvaaiy became the first Tamil song in history to land a Grammy nod.
When the 2027 Grammy nominations were declared on November 16, the soundtrack for Ranveer Singh’s espionage drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge was markedly absent from the roster. Even with an aggressive awards campaign that pushed eight contenders into the running across various categories, the album failed to clinch a single nod.
Crafted by composer Shashwat Sachdev, Dhurandhar's music had dominated charts across the Indian subcontinent, generating immense buzz around a potential global triumph, which didn't happen.
Dhurandhar's Grammy Campaign Yields No Nom
Dhurandhar came up empty across eight contended categories at the Grammys, falling short of nods for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Song Written for Visual Media (Phir Se), Best Global Music Performance (Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya), and Best Asian Pop Music Performance (Aari Aari).
Additional submissions from Dhurandhar 2, including Vaari Jaavan (Best Dance/Electronic Recording), Jaiye Sajana (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance), Destiny-Mann Atkeya (Best Rap Performance), and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale (Best Remixed Recording), also failed to make the final cut.
Despite Dhurandhar: The Revenge being shut out of the Grammy race, Indian music still found a spot on the global stage. Devan Ekambaram and Susha’s Tamil track Varuvaaiy broke new ground by clinching a nod for Best Global Music Performance, becoming the first Tamil song in history to earn a Grammy nomination.
Tamil Grammy Nominee Devan On Dhurandhar Snub
Speaking to Outlook, Devan suggested that a film's success in India does not mean its music will automatically translate to Grammy acknowledgement. He explained, "Nobody really knows who Shashwat Sachdev is globally. You get a nomination for one song or one project. I think they're approaching the whole thing like a lottery, thinking that 'I will submit many entries because it's big in India.'"
The Dhurandhar franchise featured Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan. The two films were released in December 2025 and March 2026, respectively. Dhurandhar 2, which hit the screens in March this year, is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California.