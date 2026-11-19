Tamil Grammy Nominee Devan On Dhurandhar Snub

Speaking to Outlook, Devan suggested that a film's success in India does not mean its music will automatically translate to Grammy acknowledgement. He explained, "Nobody really knows who Shashwat Sachdev is globally. You get a nomination for one song or one project. I think they're approaching the whole thing like a lottery, thinking that 'I will submit many entries because it's big in India.'"