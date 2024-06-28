Art & Entertainment

Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity

Legendary singer Elton John has talked about selling some unwanted clothes on an e-commerce site to raise money for his AIDS Foundation charity.

Instagram
Elton John Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Legendary singer Elton John has talked about selling some unwanted clothes on an e-commerce site to raise money for his AIDS Foundation charity.

The rocker’s “Rocket Man Resale” has items up for grabs including a Saint Laurent leopard print knee-length coat, Gucci loafers emblazoned with the words 'S*** Me' and a blue Versace tracksuit.

He said in a statement: "Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me. "Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma."

As well as high-end designer gear, the star is also selling off less pricey items including concert T-shirts and baseball caps. John and his husband David Furnish launched the sale with a live-streamed shopping event live, reports femalefirst.co.uk. As well as his clothes and accessories, fans will be able to snap up pieces donated by his famous friends including fashion designers Donatella Versace and Betsey Johnson, singer Brandi Carlile, and TV hosts Robin Roberts and Andy Cohen.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests
  2. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School
  3. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  4. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  5. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
Entertainment News
  1. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  2. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
  3. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'
  4. Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity
  5. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended By NADA
  2. DP Manu Suspended: NADA Bans India's Hope At Paris Olympics Javelin Throw For Doping Offence
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?
  5. ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match
World News
  1. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  2. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  5. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests