For the federation, the risk begins before a drone takes flight. Components purchased independently by military units for internal assembly may not necessarily pass through the same security checks as complete platforms procured through centralised channels. The DFI has warned that vulnerabilities in flight-control systems, communications and data transmission could expose sensitive operations to cyber risks. It has also cautioned that China's export licensing requirements for drone motors, electronic speed controllers, autopilots and radios, which came into force on November 18, could disrupt supplies.